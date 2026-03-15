Satte Pe Satta actress Madhu Malhotra DIES at 72 due to...

Satte Pe Satta and Qayamat actress Madhu Malhotra who worked in Hindi films during the late 1970s and 1980s passed away in Mumbai at the age of 72.

Veteran actress Madhu Malhotra passed away in Mumbai at the age of 72. In the 1970s and 1980s, she won hearts by becoming a familiar face in Hindi films. She acted in more than 100 films during that period, mostly in supporting roles. Though she did very few films as a lead actress, she managed to grab the attention of the audience even in small roles. Many people associated with the film industry have paid tribute to her.

All about Madhu Malhotra

Many viewers will still remember the famous song Lambi Judaai from the film Hero. The song was recorded in the voice of Pakistani folk singer Reshma and was picturised on Madhu Malhotra on screen. In this song, she was seen in colorful gypsy style clothes. The emotional rendition of the song and her soulful performance made it extremely memorable. That is why this song still holds a special place among old Hindi songs and Madhu Malhotra's face is always associated with that song.

Madhu Malhotra's famous films

During her career, Madhu Malhotra worked in many popular films. These include films like Satte Pe Satta, Karz, Vishwanath and Rishta Kagaz Ka. She played a variety of roles in these films. In Satte Pe Satta, she was seen with actor Paintal. The audience loved her acting style. She often played characters in films that were instrumental in moving the story forward, so even though the screen time was short, her impact was remembered.

Madhu Malhotra has worked with director Subhash Ghai in many films. She was seen in small but important roles in films like Vishnunath, Karz, and Vidhaata. She also starred in a few horror films, including Khooni Murda and Roohani Taqat. Director Anil Sharma recalled the experience of working with her and said that she was a very professional artist and used to play small roles with utmost seriousness.

Over time, Madhu Malhotra had distanced herself from films, but the audience of old Hindi cinema still remembers her. Simplicity was seen in his acting, which is considered to be the special identity of the films of that era.

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