Selena Gomez’s toe kiss for Benny Blanco sparks meme fest online, trolls call it gross

Selena Gomez is back in news after a video wherein she is seen kissing husband Benny Blanco's toes went viral. Netizens are busy reacting to the video which sees her kissing his allegedly dirty feet.

American actress-singer Selena Gomez and husband Benny Blanco are making headlines for a reason they never expected. For the unversed, the producer was slammed after his photos went viral. These photos feature Selena kissing Benny's 'disgustingly dirty' foot. The images were taken from his Friends Keep Secrets podcast. However, later, during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show, Blanco talked at length about the criticism and even flaunted his clean foot. But the moment that remains unforgettable is that of Selena kissing and snuggling his foot.

When did Selena kiss husband Benny Blanco's foot?

During the recently-released episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Selena and Blanco were featured along with co-host Dave Burd and his wife Kristin Batalucco. As expected, it went viral online, but for a wrong reason.

In the aforementioned episode, Selena can be seen seated on the floor, with her face resting on Benny’s foot. Next, she gives a peck on it while explaining how healthy her bond with Blanco is. After Selena kisses his toes, she says, "Oh, don’t make it a moment!" Her husband reacts, "No. I wasn't. I liked it. It made me feel good. I love you so much."

??DEVELOPING: Selena Gomez has left many of her fans disappointed after she got down to kiss Benny Blanco’s feet on his new podcast following the dirty feet controversy pic.twitter.com/rvy6ab15Vp — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 3, 2026

The co-host and his wife were quick to react by recollecting a period in Malibu when they first witnessed the couple's display public affection. They said that they always knew Selena and Blanco's relationship would be a success.

Meanwhile, Benny too talked about his PDA with Selena. He said. "In interviews with her — because I know she likes to keep it professional — I try not to show too much, like … ‘cause she's her own entity. I want her to shine and be her own independent woman. So I try so hard. I use every bone in my body not to be googly-eyed over her and not want to kiss her and jump her bones all the time."

