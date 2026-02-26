Seo In-Guk backs Jisoo amid criticism, calls her ‘perfect fit’ for Boyfriend On Demand

BLACKPINK member Jisoo is facing heavy criticism on social media for her acting following the release of the Boyfriend On Demand teaser. Amid this, her co-star Seo In-Guk has come out in her support. Read on to know more.

The trailer of the K-drama Boyfriend On Demand has recently been released, since then the series has become a topic of discussion among the audience. The show stars Jisoo who is also a member of the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK.However after the trailer released some people started to question her acting abilities while they expressed their criticism on social media. The show maintains its ability to attract viewers because its plot reveals new aspects of contemporary relationships and technological development.

Seo In-Guk backs Jisoo amid criticism

Meanwhile, her co-star in the show, Seo In-Guk, has supported her. He praised Jisoo in an interview for the March issue of Japanese magazine Singles Japan, saying that she is an artist who maintains a positive atmosphere on the set. He said that Jisoo fits perfectly into her character and during the shoot, it felt like her personality and character have come together. In his words: "She’s the mood maker on set and an actress who fits her character perfectly." His statement is being seen as a strong support for Jisoo.

What did Seo In-Guk say about Jisoo’s acting?

The main attraction of the series is its story as well as the chemistry of the actors. There are several important scenes between Jisoo and Seo In-Guk, which move the story forward. Seo In-Guk said that working with Jisoo was a great experience and she has worked hard to understand her character. He also added that as the shooting progressed, both Jisoo's confidence and acting grew stronger.

Seo In-guk also said in his interview that he gives equal importance to both acting and music. He believes that working in both areas improves the ability to understand and express emotions. He said acting taught him to feel emotions deeply, while music gave him a way to express them. That's why he wants to be active in both areas.

All about Boyfriend On Demand

The story of the series, Boyfriend On Demand revolves around the life of a webtoon producer who resorts to a virtual dating app to get relief from his busy and stressful life. This app gives him the experience of a perfect digital partner, with whom he begins to connect emotionally. But gradually he begins to understand that there is a big difference between real and virtual relationships. The K-drama was originally meant for broadcast on MBC, but now it will be a Netflix original instead.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more