Shabana Azmi suffers ASTHMA attack during CJP protest due to tear gas? Here's what happened next

Shabana Azmi revealed she suffered an asthma attack after tear gas was used during the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' protest in Delhi. The veteran actor also explained why she joined the students' demonstration.

Shabana Azmi suffers from asthma attack during CJP protest

CJP Protest: After being exposed to tear gas at Monday's "Chalo Sansad" rally in Delhi, veteran actor Shabana Azmi disclosed that she experienced an asthma attack. The 75-year-old actress, who participated in the march in favour of students calling for action about anomalies in exams, claimed that her inhaler helped her recuperate before going back to see those hurt during the protest.

Shabana Azmi suffers an asthma attack

Azmi was one of the few film stars to attend the protest on the ground, supporting the movement led by educator Sonam Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as well as examination system reforms in the wake of the paper leak.

Tear gas triggered her asthma attack?

Azmi recalled what happened at Jantar Mantar and said that the asthma attack was triggered by tear gas. "I am an asthmatic and got an attack because of the tear gas, but I had my pump with me, so I am okay now," she said in an interview with Indian Express.

What happened next?

She was "respectfully escorted to a nearby building" after being unwell, the seasoned actress said. After recovering, she went back to engage with students who she claimed had been lathi-charged during the demonstration.

"Their spirit is unprecedented. My salaams to all of them," she said.

Why did Shabana Azmi decide to join the protest?

Azmi gave an explanation for her decision to participate in the protest, stating that she and her husband, lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar, had first attempted to discuss the matter in private with the Prime Minister.

"Javed Saab and I had written a letter to the PM on July 15 asking that they should initiate a dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk. We gave an assurance that we weren't going public with the letter, that we were urging him in confidence. We received a reply saying we would hear back in two days. We waited and waited, and then finally came here," she said.

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