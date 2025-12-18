Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan attend AbRam-Aaradhya's school annual day, VIDEOS show…

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Abhishek Bachchan attended the annual day function of AbRam Khan and Aaradhya. Read to know more.

It's a matter of pride for parents when they attend their children’s events at school. It is as same as for the celebrities as recently Shah Rukh Khan, along with Guari Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, along with Aishwarya Rai, attended their children’s annual day celebration in Mumbai. The outing of Abhishek and Aishwarya together shut all the negative rumours about their marriage. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan attended the event with their daughter Suhana Khan. The videos of their spotting outside the school has been going viral on social media.

Amid this event, Amitabh Bachchan also wrote a blog and penned down his emotions after attending his grand daughter’s annual day performance. He wrote, “Children .. their innocence and desire to be at their best in the presence of parents .. such a delight .. and when they are in the company of thousands performing for you .. it is the most exhilarating experience ..Today was one such.”

“Back to work tomorrow after a day's rest .. but work did not stop .. and then working for the future needed attention and consent and affirmation ...Now the time to learn is depleted .. shall make efforts to perhaps be in the company of them that compel one to be in touch with the basics of the craft, he added.

Notably, the annual function day was organised at AbRam and Aardhya’s school, Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai. As the celebrities attended the event, it surely became a star-studded event. Several other Bollywood celebrities attended the event, including Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Several videos of the stars enjoying the function have been circulating on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming movie

The actor is currently working on in his highly anticipated project, King. The film also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan. The movie has been directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Siddharth Anand, Gauri Khan, and Mamta Anand. The film has been mounted on a budget of Rs 350 crore. King is slated to be released in theatres in 2026. The exact release date has not been out yet. Both Shah Rukh and Abhishek have worked together in movies like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which was released in 2006. They also acted in another film-Happy New Year, which hit the big screens in 2014. After around 12 years, the duo would star together in absolutely different roles in King.

