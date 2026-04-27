Shah Rukh Khan, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Diljit Dosanjh: Meet stars who served unforgettable Met Gala looks

Met Gala nights aren't just about dressing up, they're about making history. Over the years, some outfits stole the show so completely, Lets take a look at some of them before the big day arrives again.

Met Gala nights aren’t just about dressing up, they’re about making history. Over the years, some outfits stole the show so completely, people still talk about them long after the last sparkle faded. Let’s look at six moments that went from 'trending' to legendary.

1. Kim Kardashian Wearing Marilyn Monroe’s ‘Naked Dress’ (2022)

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Honestly, Kim’s 2022 entrance wasn’t just a fashion statement, it was a spectacle. She slipped into Marilyn Monroe’s original “naked dress,” the one Marilyn wore when serenading JFK. Getting that gown from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! was wild enough, but Kim dropped 16 pounds just to avoid altering a piece of history. Say what you want, but this look had everyone arguing, gasping, and gossiping. It instantly became Met Gala folklore.

2. Shah Rukh Khan’s Regal Sabyasachi Debut (2023)

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SRK finally walked the Met carpet in 2023, and people lost their minds. He wore black Sabyasachi, embroidered tigers, layered pearls, and a brooch that screamed kingly. The vibe? Indian tradition meets Karl Lagerfeld’s sharpness. Fans dubbed it “King Khan meets Karl,” and social media couldn’t get enough. He proved that style doesn’t need flash to dominate; you show up, and you own it.

3. Ariana Grande’s Sistine Chapel Loewe Gown (2024)

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Ariana’s 2024 look felt straight out of a painting, literally. Her strapless Loewe dress printed with Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel ceiling wrapped her in clouds and angels. Paired with her ponytail and pearl makeup, she looked like she belonged in a museum. People called it her most grown-up moment. No bows, no giant platforms, just pure wow.

4. Alia Bhatt’s Sari-Inspired Pearl Gown (2023)

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Alia Bhatt’s Met moment was all pearls, 100,000 of them, stitched into a Prabal Gurung gown. The silhouette nodded to both Lagerfeld’s Chanel and Indian bridal saris, finished with a dramatic sheer train. At 30, she made her global debut and turned “pearl sari” into a search term worldwide. The look blended haute couture with desi pride, and it worked.

5. Diljit Dosanjh’s Maharaja Meets Pharrell (2025)

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Diljit rolled up in 2025 and just blew up the carpet. Louis Vuitton, wide-legged pants, bandhgala jacket, turban with an emerald brooch, and, yes, a sword. Pharrell designed it himself. It was Maharaja glamour mixed with Black dandy culture, and the internet went wild. People called it “the most regal” of the night. Indian menswear finally got its moment.

What Makes These Looks Stick

A Met Gala outfit sticks because it’s more than clothes. It flips the script, goes viral, or totally shifts a celebrity’s story. These six did all that. That’s why they’re forever and why they landed in fashion’s hall of fame.

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