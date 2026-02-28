Shah Rukh Khan hugs CM Devendra Fadnavis, fans react 'King is always...' [Viral Video]
Shah Rukh Khan hugs CM Devendra Fadnavis, fans react 'King is always...' [Viral Video]
Shah Rukh Khan - known for his wit and charm - ensured all eyes were on him when he greeted CM Fadnavis at an event recently. Fans too were quick to note their easy camaraderie which reflects their respect for each other.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently met Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at an event in Mumbai. As evident from the photos and videos that have gone viral on social media, both had a warm and friendly interaction. The meeting looked cordial and relaxed, with both CM Fadnavis and King Khan sharing smiles and engaging in a quick conversation that quickly caught public attention. Dressed in a sharp black suit, Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the event amid heavy security. Nonetheless, he still greeted fans with warmth. Devendra Fadnavis kept his look formal and crisp.