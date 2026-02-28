ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us

Shah Rukh Khan hugs CM Devendra Fadnavis, fans react 'King is always...' [Viral Video]

Shah Rukh Khan - known for his wit and charm - ensured all eyes were on him when he greeted CM Fadnavis at an event recently. Fans too were quick to note their easy camaraderie which reflects their respect for each other.

By: Yashshvi Srivastava  |  Published: February 28, 2026 7:42 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan hugs CM Devendra Fadnavis, fans react 'King is always...' [Viral Video]
Shah Rukh Khan with CM Devendra Fadnavis

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently met Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at an event in Mumbai. As evident from the photos and videos that have gone viral on social media, both had a warm and friendly interaction. The meeting looked cordial and relaxed, with both CM Fadnavis and King Khan sharing smiles and engaging in a quick conversation that quickly caught public attention. Dressed in a sharp black suit, Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the event amid heavy security. Nonetheless, he still greeted fans with warmth. Devendra Fadnavis kept his look formal and crisp.

Also Read
Anil Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan: Stars who reinvented themselves as action heroes

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Yashshvi Srivastava

As a passionate and creative entertainment content writer,Yashshvi Srivastava has gained almost 1 year of experience working for BollywoodLife (Zee News) and has been a consistent supplier of high-performing stories while attaining remarkable target results. Being a part of the entertainment industry she has got an opportunity to work with Bollywoo...Read More
Tags Cm Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Cm Devendra Fadnavis Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan Cm Devendra Fadnavis Shah Rukh Khan Viral Video