Shah Rukh Khan not Akshaye Khanna in Flipperachi's viral FA9LA song? Netizens call him 'Perfect...'

A recent video made on the FA9LA song, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, has gone viral. Netizens on social media have different reactions to it.

Akshaye Khanna is all over the internet after his entry on the FA9LA song from Dhurandhar has gone viral on social media. Since then, thousands of posts have been made on the song. Amid different yet creative social media posts, a recent AI video has gone viral, in which Shah Rukh Khan can be seen doing the moves on FA9LA. In the post, Shah Rukh’s face has been placed in Akshaye Khanna’s place and the reactions to this are unmissable. Here is what the internet thinks about the AI post.

A user said, “SRK is fine as Pathan.. he wouldve overacted if he was casted for this role.” Another wrote, “Because he is the real king.” Another user mentioned, “Wooo.. this is so accurate.” Another wrote, “Hay who's this akshay is just only Akshay.” A netizen commented, “It feels like Sharukh khan fits perfect.” Another netizen wrote, “In this song no one can beat Akshay. No hate to SRK but here Akshay rocked.” A user mentioned, “Nope..... He can't match the versatility of Akshaye Khanna…” Another said, “Srk is hero. Akshaye is an actor. Rehman dakait needed a actor not a hero.” A user commented, “Akshay Khanna was perfect for this role.”

Akshaye Khanna’s reaction to the Dhurandhar viral dance

Recently, Dhurandhar’s casting director Mukesh Chhabra talked about Akshaye Khanna’s reaction to his viral dance on FA9LA. He shared that he had spoken to the actor recently and found him largely unaffected by the noise around his performance in the movie. In an interview with Miss Malini, Chhabra said, “This morning I was talking to him. Unko, ek toh, he's very unaffected I guess, like 'Haan mazza aa gaya'. Bas. He's not... unko pata hai, apne kaam mein kitna mohabbat karte hain.”

The casting director also mentioned Khanna’s working style. Mukesh added, “I was also on set a couple of times, maine realise kiya ki unka process... he's in his space, he handles his aura carefully, he will read so many times, he will fully prepare. I think woh sab dikhta hi hai kaam mein, woh hi hota hai magic.”

Talking about Dhurandhar, the film also featured Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi i key roles. The movie has been written and directed by Aditya Dhar. It has been produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, Lokesh Dhar.

