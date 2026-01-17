Shah Rukh Khan RETURNS in Don 3 after Ranveer Singh’s EXIT? King Khan puts THIS condition to…

Recent reports indicate that new talks between the producers and Shah Rukh Khan have been revived after Ranveer Singh's exit from the project. According to industry insiders, Shah Rukh Khan is willing to play the legendary part but has one specific condition.

Shah Rukh Khan will be back in Don 3. According to recent reports, new talks have started between the makers and Shah Rukh Khan after Ranveer Singh's exit from the film. Industry sources say that Shah Rukh Khan is ready to reprise the iconic role, but he has a special condition, as reported by TellyChakkar. If that condition is fulfilled, SRK will seriously consider being a part of Don 3. Ever since the development surfaced, fans have been super excited.

What is Shah Rukh Khan's condition?

It is being reported that Shah Rukh Khan wants to add director Atlee to the film. Atlee had made a big and successful film like Jawan with King Khan, which got immense love from the viewers. Shah Rukh believes Atlee's addition will enhance both the scale and interest of Don 3. According to reports, Atlee is likely to carry forward the vision of the film with Farhan Akhtar. However, no final decision has been taken on this yet.

What is the reason behind Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3?

The reason behind Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3 is also being discussed. Earlier, Ranveer was announced as the new face of the Don franchise, but later he left the project. According to reports, Ranveer Singh wants to focus on different kinds of projects at the moment. After the success of Dhurandhar, he did not want to do gangster roles continuously. Also, he is showing more interest in working with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee.

What is the cast of Don 3?

A lot of things are still unclear about the casting of Don 3. Initially, Kiara Advani was signed to play the lead role opposite Ranveer Singh, but later she was also reported to have left the film. After this, it was said that Kriti Sanon could be cast as the female lead, but there has been no official confirmation from the makers. In such a situation, the situation regarding the lead actress of the film still remains uncertain.

What is the plot of Don 3?

The film's plot is also constantly changing. According to reports, Vikrant Massey and Vijay Deverakonda were approached for the villain's role, but both of them refused to do the role. The reason given was the lack of depth in the character. Currently, Don 3 is in talks rather than production.

