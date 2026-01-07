Shah Rukh Khan-Rohit Sharma's VIRAL chit-chat moment at Mumbai event leaves fans...: 'Biopic or...'

Shah Rukh Khan and Rohit Sharma are seen conversing in the footage that surfaced on social media. Internet users are making amusing conjectures about the conversation on social media.

During an event in Mumbai, former Team India captain and opener batsman Rohit Sharma was seen having a deep conversation with Bollywood star and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Shah Rukh Khan. The video of the two celebrities is making the rounds on social media, and fans are speculating that they may be discussing a biopic on Rohit Sharma. However, the topic of discussion is unclear, and neither of them has come forward to clarify the conversation.

SRK-Rohit Sharma at Reliance Foundation event

The video that went viral is from Monday's Reliance Foundation United in Triumph event, which Nita Ambani organised. Nita Ambani lauded the Indian Blind Women's Cricket team, the ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2024 winners, and the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 winners during the event, which was held to honour the three World Cup-winning cricket teams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

Netizens wonder if...

One user commented, "Strategy meeting or next Bollywood cameo loading? ?Hitman explaining pull shots, SRK explaining dramatic pauses. Iconic stuff ?."

Rohit Sharma having a chat with Shah Rukh at the Reliance Foundation event. pic.twitter.com/HpKiHGdL0Q — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 6, 2026

One of the users said, "Rohit is talking wih sarukh khan how i get into the Bollywood as a Next star." Another said, "Rohit Sharma - Umpire ko itne paise dekar khareed lete h."

Rohit Sharma - Umpire ko itne paise ? dekar khareed lete h — Ranveer Energy (@ranveerenergy) January 6, 2026

Mumbai Indians also uploaded the footage on their official Instagram account, with the comment, "Baadshah of Bollywood and the Hitman at the #UnitedInTriumph event!"

Shah Rukh Khan work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the most awaited stars of Bollywood. He has already been the main attraction of the box office with his recent hits, and now he is getting ready for his next major project King, which is a big-budget action movie directed by Siddharth Anand, and is planned for release in theatres in 2026. The movie will have a star-studded cast, which includes his daughter Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone. The shooting is very much in progress, with significant action scene filming going on.

