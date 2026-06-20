Shah Rukh Khan STEALS the show at Supriya Sule’s daughter’s sangeet, video of ‘Koi mil gaya’ dance goes viral

King Khan brings his charm to Revati Sule's wedding, lights up the stage with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai classic, Read further to know what we are talking about.

Shah Rukh Khan STEALS the show at Supriya Sule’s daughter’s sangeet, video of ‘Koi mil gaya’ dance goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan really knows how to light up a party. This time, he brought that trademark charm to Revati Sule’s sangeet, and honestly, everyone’s still buzzing about it. SRK didn’t need a set or a camera crew, he just showed up at Supriya Sule’s daughter Revati’s pre-wedding bash on June 20, 2026, and, well, the night turned into his stage. When 'Koi Mil Gaya' started playing, that was it. Someone handed SRK the mic, singer Rahul Vaidya started belting out those familiar lines, and the crowd lost it as King Khan hit the dance floor. Rahul even posted the video, saying, “King Khan graced our stage last night! What a night for Revati and Sarang.” Honestly, it’s hard to argue with that.

Revati married Sarang Lakhani the same weekend, and their sangeet was supposed to be a private, star-studded affair. As soon as SRK let loose, privacy got thrown out the window, suddenly, it was everyone’s celebration. The comments section is just one long flood of heart emojis and, “nobody else could pull this off" type reactions. But maybe the best part isn’t just the dancing, it’s the way SRK is with the bride and groom. He’s relaxed, playful, just enjoying himself in the moment. There’s a reason people still call him King.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA (LIVE) (@rahulvaidyalive)

The video hit every nostalgia nerve. 'Koi Mil Gaya' from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai isn’t just a song, it’s a time machine for a lot of fans. Seeing Shah Rukh dance to it again in 2026 feels like things coming full circle. It was as if he’d never left. Meanwhile, SRK isn’t just turning up at weddings, he’s busy shooting his next big one: King, directed by Siddharth Anand. And the cast is stacked: Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma all sharing the screen. King opens Christmas weekend, December 24, 2026. People are already predicting madness at the box office.

There was talk that he’d do a cameo in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, but turns out, he’s not doing it. He’s got his hands full with King and doesn’t want to split focus. Word is Hrithik Roshan might take SRK’s place for Jailer 2, but nobody’s made an official announcement. Jailer 2 should drop sometime later this year And because Bollywood rumors never sleep, there’s also chatter about Ranveer Singh showing up in King for a cameo. No confirmation yet, but you know how fans are, if SRK and Ranveer share a frame, the internet won’t survive.

Here’s Where We Land?

SRK didn’t have to show up to dance at a wedding. But he did and that simple, honest joy made the night unforgettable for everyone. That’s Shah Rukh Khan for you. Always King, on and off the screen. King hits theaters December 24, 2026. Until then, there’s always the 'Koi Mil Gaya' video to keep everyone smiling.

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