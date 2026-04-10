Shah Rukh Khan’s affectionate cheek touch for Ranveer Singh goes viral; netizens debate if Dhurandhar star ignored King Khan: 'Burnol stock going up'

Shah Rukh Khan's sweet cheek-touch moment with Ranveer Singh has blowing up online, but not sans drama.

Several popular names from the showbiz industry were seen at the 16th birthday bash of prominent Mumbai-based businessman and BJP leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya and Aksha Kamboj’s daughter, Mishka Kamboj. Within minutes, several videos and photos from the event started going viral on social media. Interestingly, some fans took immense interest in a video which saw Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh greeting each other and getting engaged in a brief interaction. As evident from one of the videos captured at the event, Ranveer was seen happily mingling with guests, which also included Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Before greeting them, Ranveer Singh kissed Pooja Dadlani on her cheek.

Also Read Stardom to supremacy: Ranveer Singh deserves applause for leading Bollywood into Rs 1000 crore era

Did Ranveer Singh ignore Shah Rukh Khan?

A closer look at the video further reveals that Shah Rukh Khan cupped Ranveer Singh’s cheek in the super affectionate way, almost like congratulating him for the success of Dhurandhar 2. Next, Ranveer smiles, gives a quick nod and says “thank you". Ranveer then gets busy chatting with others. And now netizens are wondering if he ignored King Khan or was he just caught up in the moment?

One comment read, "Burnol stock going up moment". Another user posted, "Someone feeling that heat".

Next few viral comments read, "Come on dude! Amitabh remained Amitabh while SRK flourished and SRK will remain SRK while youngsters carve niche for themselves! अतुत, फ़तूत, शहतूत, कुछ भी.."; "Ranveer didn't ignore him, he just saw his reflection in SRK’s sunglasses and got distracted by his own outfit for 5 minutes"; "Ranveer Singh really said “not today” to Shah Rukh Khan ?? awkward level max!"; "If u are true SRK fan than u don’t have to defend him just ignore them and let stupid people talk… because we know that Ranveer Singh isn’t even a competitor and will never reach 50% of what SRK have achieved".

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned so far?

Aditya Dhar’s spy film Dhurandhar: The Revenge had hit theatres on March 19 and has had a successful run since then. The emerged as the first Hindi film to cross Rs 1000 crore at the domestic box office. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 6.22 crore net in India on day 22, and its domestic haul stands at Rs 1047.49 crore net. During its first week, the film earned Rs 674.17 crore and Rs 263.65 crore in its second week.

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