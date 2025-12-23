Shararat in Dhurandhar: Jasmine Sandlas rules the charts while owning the cricket field (Exclusive)

Jasmine Sandlas, the Pink Queen of the Punjabi music industry, who has ruled millions of hearts with her powerful voice, is currently in the news for her performance in the title track Shararat from the film Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar Exclusive: Jasmine Sandlas, known as the "Pink Queen" of the Punjabi music scene and adored by countless fans for her strong vocals, is currently in the news for her performance in the title track "Shararat" from the film "Dhurandhar." In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Jasmine opened up about her first job, her passion for music, and and her fresh chapter in the world of cricket.

From Bollywood to the realm of cricket

When asked about her career and her shift from music to cricket, Jasmine enthusiastically mentioned that taking part in the IPL was a transformative experience for her. Jasmine remarked, "Performing in the stadium during a match is so energetic, it's beyond words." Jasmine said, "I still can't believe it, that I'm the celebrity co-owner of the Mighty Mavericks." She also mentioned that she feels extremely happy and proud when her picture is taken and she's called the owner.

What was Jasmine's comment regarding the team's motivation?

When she was asked about inspiring her teammates, Jasmine's response was straightforward. "To be honest, I don't know what professional duties are as an owner, but I would just tell my team, 'I'm standing there on the boundary for you, so you can just play your game without any worries." Her relaxed and encouraging demeanor is sufficient to enhance the players' spirits.

Singer commented on red hair and individual choice

Jasmine Sandlas is recognized for her distinctive hair shades. At times, her hair is pink; at other times, it's vibrant red. When questioned about it, she specified that red is her favorite color of all time. She remarked, "I think red looks really beautiful on me, and I feel very confident with it."

Motivated by these vocalists

When questioned about her musical idols, Jasmine mentioned three legends. Her favorite singers, she mentioned, are Sunita Kaur, Jagjit Singh, and Lucky Ali. Jasmine holds a special affection for Lucky Ali's simplicity and Jagjit Singh's ghazals.

More than a singer, also a performer

Jasmine Sandlas has demonstrated that she is more than just a vocalist; she is an entertainer. Her effort on the song Shararat for the movie Dhurandhar is proof of her dedication. Now, she is prepared to showcase her talents not just in music but also on the cricket pitch.

