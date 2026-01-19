Shark Tank India 5 Episode January 19: 13-year-old innovator Jaiwardhan Tyagi IMPRESSES Aman Gupta and others with...; asks THIS in return

Jaiwardhan Tyagi walks into Shark Tank India 5 and leaves the Sharks in a state of absolute disbelief. The young entrepreneur has come to show his very first creation, Neurapex AI.

Shark Tank India 5 Ep on January 19: What is being anticipated as one of the most significant and uplifting moments of Shark Tank India 5, a 13-year-old boy named Jaiwardhan Tyagi, hailing from Ghaziabad, walks into the show and leaves the Sharks in a state of absolute disbelief. The young entrepreneur has come to show his very first creation, Neurapex AI, a highly sophisticated AI-powered Assistive Diagnostic Platform, which is intended for medical practitioners, especially in the areas of Neurology and Dermatology.

What is Neurapex AI?

Neurapex AI gives a new and amazing way of helping doctors by not only being accurate but also very quick in their interpretations, thus placing itself just where healthcare meets state-of-the-art technology. What distinguishes Jaiwardhan from others is not only his extensive technical knowledge but also his exceptional reasoning ability and philosophical maturity.

What did Jaiwardhan say about his innovation?

Jaiwardhan said, "Age has never defined what I can build. My goal with Neurapex AI is to empower people with technology which assists users in diagnosis, giving them preliminary health awareness that helps them make faster, more accurate decisions because better diagnosis can change lives."

The statement generated mixed responses from the Sharks; Aman Gupta referred to Jaiwardhan as a "GENIUS" and a "PRODIGY" of the present time. There was soon a sentimental moment when Jaiwardhan's father was guided to the stage, as the Sharks clapped not only for the creativity but also the parents' efforts and virtues, which made it possible to raise such an overly gifted child.

Jaiwardhan asks for mentorship to...

Jaiwardhan sought Rs 60 lakhs for 5% equity but clarified that his demand was not only about the money, but he would like to have strong mentoring and strategic guidance, as his real goal was to responsibly scale and make profits out of Neurapex AI while bringing about a positive change in healthcare delivery. Showing the wisdom beyond his age and introducing the technology that is ready to change medical diagnostics, the pitch of Jaiwardhan Tyagi is a strong indication that the future of innovation has already arrived.

