Shilpa Shetty SWEARS by this tough yoga pose for core strength and flexibility; Here’s how to do it

Read further on the benefits of Bala Parsva Bhuja Dandasana for digestion, focus, and muscle strength as explained by Shilpa Shetty.

Shilpa Shetty SWEARS by this tough yoga pose for core strength and flexibility; Here’s how to do it

Shilpa Shetty is, hands down, the definition of fitness goals. She’s in her fiftees now but honestly, she puts most 20-year-olds to shame, she’s that strong and flexible. And she doesn’t gatekeep her routine. She just dropped a new video on Instagram, showing off a yoga pose she loves: Bala Parsva Bhuja Dandasana. For her, this is the way to smash through Monday blues and get strong, no coffee required.

Shilpa’s Monday Motivation

While most of us struggle through Mondays with endless cups of coffee, Shilpa rolls out her mat and gets to work. Her caption? “Hold steady... or try to.” Classic Shilpa always honest. She broke down this tricky arm balance, which tests more than just your muscles; it pushes your core, focus, and willpower. If you’ve ever watched her workouts, you know she never takes the easy route, and this pose is no exception.

How To Do Bala Parsva Bhuja Dandasana, Shilpa’s Way

Shilpa kept the steps straight and to the point. First, cross your left leg over your right, bending your left knee at a right angle. Slide your right leg under and stretch it out. Press your right palm flat on the mat, fingers spread wide. With your left hand, grab your right foot. Lean in, lift up, and balance your whole weight on your right hand. Hold still for a few breaths, then lower yourself gently. Simple instructions, but the pose is a beast, it needs real arm strength, a solid core, and major balance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Why Shilpa Loves This Asana?

There’s real reason behind it. This pose torches your arms, wrists, shoulders, and core; it’s like an upper-body and ab session rolled into one. It’s also great for opening up tight hips, stretching your spine, legs, and hamstrings, huge if you’re stuck at a desk all day. Plus, according to Shilpa, it gives your digestion and hormones a boost, which means your whole system works better. There’s a mental side, too balancing like this sharpens focus and toughens up your mind, not just your body.

A Word Of Caution Before You Try

If you want to try this, take it slow. It’s not for beginners, and if you’ve got wrist, shoulder, or back issues, skip it or check with a pro. No pose should leave you in sharp pain, if you feel that, stop. Shilpa’s pulled this off after years of practice; you don’t need to rush. Build up to it with other arm balances and core moves. At the end of the day, she’s all about showing that discipline wins over excuses. Skip the fancy gym, grab a mat, lock in your focus, and get ready to “hold steady... or try to.”

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