Shilpa Shinde’s BOLD post after admitting false claim, AICWA demands strict action

Read further on Shilpa Shinde's 'jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo' post as AICWA seeks action over false harassment admission.

Shilpa Shinde’s BOLD post after admitting false claim, AICWA demands strict action

Shilpa Shinde just can’t seem to catch a break. After she admitted her 2016 sexual harassment allegation against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli was made up, social media exploded. Industry groups got involved, too. Now, the All India Cine Workers Association has jumped into the mess. They want Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to step in and punish Shilpa, claiming her confession undermines real harassment cases.

Shilpa’s Cryptic Instagram Comeback

But Shilpa’s not backing down. On Saturday, June 6, she posted a bold reel on Instagram. The video read, “Be a woman, always ready to say jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo.” Her caption was equally biting: “Jalne walo jalte raho apna khoon Kisi jarurat mand ko mat do jala Jala Ke khatam kar do.” She didn’t call anyone out directly, but everyone knew who she was talking about. The timing said it all.

The Hina Khan Fallout

Hina Khan got dragged into the drama, too. She said she couldn’t believe people were still in Shilpa’s corner after such a “lowly action.” Shilpa hit back Thursday with another video. She didn’t mention Hina by name, but she brought up Hina’s battle with breast cancer and loss of her father, accusing others of using her name for publicity.

What Was The Original Allegation?

Rewind to 2016. That’s when Shilpa left Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and accused producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment. He denied everything. Almost ten years later, Shilpa admits she made it up and the fallout isn’t going away anytime soon. It’s opened up old wounds and thrown new questions about trust and accountability into the spotlight.

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