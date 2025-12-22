Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin wedding photos REVEALED: Couple glow in romantic...

South Korean superstars Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin officially tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony. AM Entertainment shared official photos of the wedding.

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin's wedding ceremony was held on December 20 at The Shilla Seoul’s Dynasty Hall. On December 22, AM Entertainment, representing Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin, released the official photos from their wedding ceremony. The wedding of Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah was graced by their family and close friends. The South Korean celebrity pair first met each other in 2014 during a commercial shoot and announced their romance in 2015, emerging as one of Korea's most prominent couples, keeping their relationship private but not a secret.

Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin's marriage

The wedding ceremony kicked off with Lee Kwang Soo, a close friend of Kim Woo Bin, acting as the MC, while it was officiated by Venerable Pomnyun Sunim, a Korean Seon master, author, and activist. He is widely recognized in South Korea as the founder of the Jungto Society, a wise mentor, and one of the most respected Buddhist figures in recent history. He delivered warm and thoughtful words of blessing to the couple. For the celebratory song, vocalist Car, the garden graced the stage and presented a compelling rendition of Romantic Sunday, an original soundtrack from Shin Min Ah’s series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

The couple additionally revealed touching news of a contribution on their wedding day. On December 20, their agency announced, “At the end of this year, Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have once more donated 300 million won (about $203,000) to groups such as the Hallym Burn Foundation, Asan Medical Center, and Good Friends.”

TRENDING NOW

Fans’ reaction

Fans can’t stop congratulating the newly-married couple. One fan posted on X, “OMG THE WEDDING PHOTOSHOOT OF KIM WOO BIN AND SHIN MIN AH

They look absolutely stunning. It feels unreal like a scene straight out of a romance drama. After ten years together, seeing their wedding photos finally released is so emotional and beautiful. I truly hope they have a lifetime of happiness together”

OMG THE WEDDING PHOTOSHOOT OF KIM WOO BIN AND SHIN MIN AH ?? They look absolutely stunning. It feels unreal like a scene straight out of a romance drama. After ten years together, seeing their wedding photos finally released is so emotional and beautiful. I truly hope they… pic.twitter.com/nR7xWofk9m — Heinrey Laszlo ? (@joochocoo) December 22, 2025

Another fan posted, “10 years of dating and when kim woo bin was diagnosed with cancer, shin min ah stayed by his side to take care of him, and now they’re married”

10 years of dating and when kim woo bin was diagnosed with cancer, shin min ah stayed by his side to take care of him, and now they’re married ???❤️ pic.twitter.com/q0yJssA62F — thefabb_ (@thefabb_) December 21, 2025

Who is Kim Woo-bin?

Kim Hyun-joong, widely recognized as Kim Woo-bin, is an actor and model from South Korea. He started his career as a fashion model and made his acting debut in the TV drama White Christmas.

In May 2017, Woo-bin’s agency revealed that he would be going on a break following his diagnosis of nasopharyngeal cancer. Kim made a comeback to the screen in 2022 with the series Our Blues.

Shin Mina stood by Woo-bin during his cancer treatment, and fans expressed immense love and admiration for the couple.

Who is Shin Min-a?

Yang Min-a, popularly known as Shin Min-a, is a South Korean model and actress recognized for her roles in TV dramas A Love to Kill (2005), My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010), Arang and the Magistrate (2012), Oh My Venus (2015), Tomorrow, With You (2017), Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021), and Our Blues (2022).

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more