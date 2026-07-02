Shivangi Joshi's team SLAMS Shreya Kalra after Lock Upp comment: 'Her career's fine, yours needs the footage'

Shreya Kalra's latest remarks on Lock Upp have triggered a fresh social media feud. After the content creator questioned Shivangi Joshi's career, the actress' team responded with a pointed message and a video highlighting Shivangi's support for Shreya during the show.

Shivangi Joshi's team SLAMS Shreya Kalra after Lock Upp comment: 'Her career's fine, yours needs the footage'

Shreya Kalra stirred up quite the storm on Netflix’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa when she called Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda 'flop' actors who just joined the show to kick-start their careers again. That jab didn’t take long to burn through social media, and Shivangi’s team wasn’t about to let it slide. They fired back by posting a video, a montage of Shivangi standing up for Shreya during tough times in the house. It’s pretty clear in the clips, Shivangi’s comforting her and just generally being a decent friend while everyone else had turned their backs. For context, all this happened well before Shreya’s comments.

Shivangi’s team didn’t hold back in their response. Alongside the video, they wrote “Funny, isn’t it? The one person our girl went out of her way for, the one she backed even when everyone else was against her, is now out here talking about her career? Just for a little footage, for a bit of attention?” They went on to say that Shreya’s comments came from insecurity and not any real game strategy. “Her career’s fine, babe. Yours is the one that needs the footage. But go on, chase the butterfly, you’ll never catch her."

Rajiv Adatia, who people still remember from Bigg Boss 15, also jumped in to support Shivangi. He didn’t mince words“Shreya Kalra, did you just say 'Shivangi Joshi is a flop who's come to revive her career!' Who even are you? You’ll never be in Shivangi’s league.” He reminded everyone of Shivangi’s long list of hit shows and pointed out that hardly anyone knows who Shreya is. “Shivangi’s got class, which you just don’t. You can’t act, can’t host, what are you even talking about?” He also slammed Shreya for constantly talking trash about others and told her to stop comparing herself to Shivangi.

What's all this drama about?

During a chat with Madhuri Grover, Shreya said, “I’m not here to revive my career. These people, when their shows flop, they try reality TV to get the audience back. Their careers are finished.” She targetted on Shivangi and Harshad “Shivangi Joshi’s last show flopped. Harshad Chopda isn’t getting any work outside. He’s so arrogant, that’s why he’s still not married, no girl would marry him.” Now, the argument’s not just inside the Lock Upp house. Fans for both sides are slaming the comments online. Shivangi’s supporters are calling Shreya ungrateful, especially after seeing how much Shivangi supported her inside the house.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is streaming on Netflix, featuring contestants like Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, Shreya Kalra, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, and more. And with all this drama, it’s clear the action’s not just happening on screen.

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