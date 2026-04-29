Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reunite on set after Shershaah? [Viral Photo]

Fans have been dying to see Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani together again ever since Shershaah hit the screens. Now, a single Instagram Story from Sid has pretty much blown up the internet. Read further to know are they coming back on our screen or not?

On Wednesday, Sidharth posted a behind-the-scenes photo with a mystery co-star. Both had their backs turned, looking casual, he wore a white shirt and jeans, she rocked a pink striped shirt with white pants. No tags, no clues. Honestly, he didn’t even need to tag her. “Guess Who I’m Shooting With” That was Sidharth’s caption, clearly meant to stir things up. Fans didn’t hesitate at all. The hairstyle, the vibe, everyone’s convinced it’s Kiara. And just like that, #Sidiara made a comeback, trending everywhere.

If this really is them on set again, it’s huge. This would be their first project together since getting married and becoming parents. To everyone who was obsessed with their chemistry in Shershaah, this reunion feels like the perfect moment.

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From Shershaah to Real-Life ‘Happily Ever After’

Their story kicked off on the Shershaah set back in 2019. On-screen sparks led to real-life dating rumors, especially after they showed up at Kiara’s birthday. Fast forward to February 2023, they got married in Jaisalmer, and the internet basically imploded. Kiara’s bridal entrance became legendary, setting trends all over social media.

July last year, the couple had their daughter Saraayah Malhotra, making their lives feel straight out of a Bollywood script. Since then, fans have been begging for a reel reunion.

What’s Next for Sid & Kiara?

Kiara’s upcoming film is Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, starring alongside Yash and directed by Geethu Mohandas. The cast is stacked, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The release date keeps moving though: first March 19, then June, now pushed back again. Sidharth’s got Vvan - Force of the Forest with Tamannaah Bhatia on the way. He’s juggling a few more projects in the early stages, but nothing locked down yet.

Is This the Sidiara Reunion Fans Want?

Sidharth and Kiara haven’t said a word about what they’re actually shooting. There’s no title, director, genre, just that mysterious BTS pic and a lot of buzz. But if they really are teaming up for another project, expect it to be massive. From army uniforms in Shershaah to playing married co-stars with a child, this next chapter could be their most memorable. Until they spill the details, fans are going to keep zooming in on every detail in that photo, hoping for clues.

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