Sidharth Malhotra's father Sunil Malhotra DIES due to...; actor pens emotional note: 'You left us...'

Sidharth Malhotra has frequently expressed his affection for him, calling him his "favourite hero" and a lifelong source of inspiration. Sidharth has mostly kept the details of the personal loss private, preferring to grieve in private.

Four days ago, actor Sidharth Malhotra lost his father, Sunil Malhotra, and is still grieving his loss. In order to be with the family at this trying time and attend the last ceremonies, the actor and his wife, Kiara Advani, hurried to Delhi. The last rituals have been performed, according to a family source, cited by Hindustan Times, but the pair will still be spending time with the family in Delhi. Sidharth, who had a close relationship with his father, is devastated by Sunil Malhotra's passing.

Sidharth Malhotra devastated after...

The actor has frequently expressed his affection for him, calling him his "favourite hero" and a lifelong source of inspiration. Sidharth has mostly kept the details of the personal loss private, preferring to grieve in private.

Former Merchant Navy commander Sunil Malhotra was regarded as a significant figure in Sidharth's childhood and professional development. The actor, who has always praised his parents for keeping him grounded despite his stardom, has experienced a deep personal loss with his demise.

Sidharth Malhotra pens emotional note

Sidharth shared an emotional note for his father that read, "He was a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture. He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

He further added, "From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall. Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together. You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the space you leave behind is immeasurable. I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always. Love you Dad."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more