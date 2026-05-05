Simone Ashley, Tyla, Gigi Hadid, Doechii: Meet stars who rocked BOLD, shocking and naked dresses at Met Gala 2026

The Met Gala has always flirted with naked dressing. Remember Elle Fanning in Balmain’s glass dress from 2024? Or EmRata’s crystal-drenched Versace? Sheer isn’t new here, but Costume Art took things up a notch. This time it meant bodies, form, fashion as living sculpture. Less about lingerie, more about playing with illusion. These stars took it and ran.
1. Simone Ashley
Simone wore a Stella McCartney mini made of draped silver chains. It felt both like armor and exposed skin, exactly what the theme called for. It was just her second Met, but she owned the moment.
2 . Gigi Hadid
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Gigi’s eleventh Met Gala. Miu Miu dressed her in layered mesh over a corset, so the look stayed delicate yet sharp, It was supermodel ease paired with real craft.
3. Irina Shayk
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Irina reached back to the ‘90s with a sheer column dress, razor-thin straps, center stage body. The modern twist: slick hair, no nonsense. There’s a reason Irina keeps getting invited everytime.
4. Doechii
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Doechii doesn’t play it safe. Her first Met Gala look bent the rules with sheer panels, bold texture, and plenty of attitude. Costume Art with hip-hop bite.
5. Kylie Jenner
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Kylie turned heads in a gown of sheer fabric hugged by embroidery, backless in true Met Gala style. Every camera found her angles, rightfully so.
6. Kate Moss
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She’s been doing naked dresses since the ‘90s. In 2026, Kate slipped into something gossamer and unbothered. No tricks. Just Kate being Kate, quietly setting the standard for her ninth Met.
7. Doja Cat
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Doja never does boring. Her dress turned sheer fabric into something wild.
8. Lena Mahfouf
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Lena brought that easy French elegance. Her dress was weightless, casual, but still hit the brief for the Met.