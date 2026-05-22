Sold Out On You Ep 9 & 10 Review: Chae Won Bin, Ahn Hyo Seop SHINE as Sold Out On You gets darker

Read further to see how betrayal and jealousy shake up Matthew and Ye Jin in Sold Out On You ep 9 & 10.

Sold Out On You Ep 9 & 10 Review: Chae Won Bin, Ahn Hyo Seop SHINE as show gets darker

Sold Out On You just hit a whole new level. Netflix dropped episodes 9 and 10, and honestly, the rom-com days are gone. Now it’s drama territory, secrets, jealousy, and a betrayal nobody saw coming. So, the big question: can Matthew and Dam Ye Jin’s relationship actually survive all this chaos? Episode 9 opens with Matthew Lee finally letting Ye Jin in on his past. You’d think it’d bring them closer, but nope. He ends up pushing her away, just being classic Matthew, closed-off and scared to mess things up for her. Things get messy fast. Ye Jin finds out he’s been making all these late-night phone calls. And then there’s Eric, who just moved in next door to Ye Jin. Matthew’s not handling that well at all. Watching Eric and Ye Jin joke around? Brutal for him. He tries to act cool, but you can see every bit of jealousy written on his face. Kim Bum’s Eric has this easygoing charm with Ye Jin that’s hard to ignore, and it really gets under Matthew’s skin.

There’s also this flashback to the “good morning cream.” It’s just a tiny thing, but it says a lot about why Matthew feels so guilty.

Then in episode 10, Matthew’s work life falls apart. He refuses a deal with L’Etoile, and suddenly companies start ditching him. The pressure mounts. Then Chang Ho, an old friend he hadn’t spoken to in years shows up out of nowhere, offering to help save the company. For a minute, it feels like things might not be entirely doomed. On the other side, Ye Jin’s family from her village visits Seoul for her broadcast. It’s the rare bit of warmth and humor in two very intense episodes.

Then that ending hits. It turns out Chang Ho’s not here just to help, he’s secretly working with Michelle behind Matthew’s back. Total betrayal. The episode just cuts out there. No answers, just raw heartbreak.

Let’s talk performances. Ahn Hyo Seop is all calm on the outside but breaking down on the inside. He pulls it off with almost nothing but a look. Chae Won Bin plays Ye Jin with this quiet strength, she cares about Matthew, but she’s not letting him get away with nonsense. Their scenes together, fighting or not saying a word, just feel real. And Kim Bum absolutely nails Eric. He isn’t just the token “other guy.” He’s genuinely rooting for Ye Jin and respects her, which makes the whole love triangle sting even more.

The fantasy scenes are hilarious and sad at once. Matthew keeps picturing Ye Jin and Eric together in increasingly dramatic scenarios, over the top, but it works. The directing sells it. Even Som Yi, who gets pulled into the “good morning cream” mess, manages to make an impression with her few moments onscreen, giving Matthew’s past more meaning.

Bottom line? Episodes 9 and 10 flip the whole show upside down. What started cute and breezy is now sharp, emotional, and quick to pull the rug out from under you. If you like romance where everything’s at stake, you’ll get hooked. The pacing’s tight, the acting is on point, and that cliffhanger is cruel, they’re really making us wait for episode 11.

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