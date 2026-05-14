Sold Out On You episode 8 release time out: When can you watch new episode online in India?

Sold Out On You Episode 8 is here, finally. If you're following the series, you'll want to catch it today, Read further to know all the details about the new episode ahead of its release.

Sold Out On You episode 8 release time out: When can you watch new episode online in India?

Sold Out On You Episode 8 is here, finally. If you’re following the series, you’ll want to catch it today, May 14, 2026. In Korea, it’s airing on SBS, but viewers in India can tune in on Netflix at 5:30 PM IST. The show keeps a steady pace with episodes dropping every Wednesday and Thursday, and with twelve in total, the finale lands on May 28.

Why People Are Hooked On Sold Out On You

It’s no surprise fans keep talking about Sold Out On You. This isn’t your typical loud, overdramatic romance. Everything feels understated and genuine. The chemistry between the leads actually feels real and the show leans into simple, meaningful moments rather than big, loud scenes. Fans are already buzzing about what Episode 8 has in store. There’s something comforting about how the drama perfectly blends romance, humor, and day-to-day struggles, keeping things light without glossing over real emotions. That’s what keeps people coming back.

The Story So Far

Matthew Lee, the farmer with a heavy load, and Dam Ye Jin, the home shopping host battling insomnia, couldn’t be more different. Their interactions are awkward, a bit messy, but real, and you can feel them slowly figuring each other out. Then Eric Seo steps in, turning everything on its head and bringing more tension. The rest of the cast does a lot of heavy lifting, too. Go Doo-shim gives the story depth, while Jo Woo-ri and Yoon Jae-chan bring a spark that rounds things out.

What To Expect In Episode 8

Eric Seo’s arrival means trouble and maybe a shakeup in how Matthew and Dam Ye Jin connect. Their relationship has been moving along quietly, but Episode 8 will put it to the test. Will they pull closer or drift apart with the new complications? The show isn’t about huge surprises every episode; it’s about subtle shifts and what happens when someone lets another person in. That’s the magic of Sold Out On You, and you’ll see more of it tonight.

If you’re drawn to stories that put characters first and give you plenty of heart, don’t forget to tune in at 5:30 PM IST on Netflix.

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