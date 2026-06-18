Sold Out On You star Chae Won Bin officially JOINS Moving 2 cast, Here's what we know

Read further to know the full Moving 2 breakdown and what Chae Won Bin's casting really means for Disney+'s superhit K-Drama, Here's everything we know so far.

Sold Out On You star Chae Won Bin officially JOINS Moving 2 cast, Disney+ confirms

‘Sold Out On You’ star Chae Won Bin is officially joining the cast of ‘Moving 2.’ Disney+ confirmed the news, and it’s a big step for her, she’s about to share the screen with Han Hyo Joo, Zo In Sung, and Ryu Seung Ryong as the blockbuster K-drama heads into its second season. Chae Won Bin has been on a roll. After charming audiences worldwide in Netflix’s Sold Out On You alongside Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Bum, she’s heading straight into the wild, high-octane universe of Moving. Her agency, OUTER UNIVERSE, made it official on June 18, 2026: Chae Won Bin has joined the cast of Disney+’s highly anticipated sequel to their smash 2023 hit.

What’s wild is that her casting news dropped right as Sold Out On You was trending all over the place. Honestly, the timing couldn’t be better. She’s moving from a heartfelt rom-com to a world where hiding superpowers from ruthless government agents is a matter of life and death. Her agency is keeping quiet about her specific role, but she’ll be part of a star-studded lineup including Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Zo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun, Kim Do Hoon, Kim Sung Kyun, Shim Dal Gi, and others. That’s a heavyweight cast for season two.

What Is ‘Moving’ About? A Quick Refresher

If you missed the first season, here’s a quick catch-up: Moving is based on Kang Full’s mega-popular webtoon. It’s not your typical capes-and-lasers superhero story; it’s more about families who just happen to have powers. Three high schoolers inherit their abilities from parents, ex-black ops agents hiding from a hostile world. The parents do their best to keep their kids normal, but when mysterious enemies start hunting powered people, everything falls apart. Season one ends with chaos at Jeongwon High School. Season two picks up right after, with everyone trying (and failing) to go back to normal life as new and old threats pile on.

Disney+ announced on May 18, 2026, that season two had officially started production, and fans already got a first look with a script-reading video featuring the returning cast and new faces like Chae Won Bin.

Who Is Chae Won Bin?

If you watch K-dramas, you’ve probably seen her around, but Moving 2 is next level for her. She started out in 2019 as the lead in The Secret of Secret on Naver and has taken on roles in Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, Twenty-Twenty, When My Love Blooms, My Lovely Boxer, and Sweet Home. She’s popped up in movies like Run Boy Run, The Witch: Part 2, and Judge Girl. Even if you don’t know her from TV or movies, you’ve probably spotted her in commercials. Sold Out On You shot her into global Netflix fame, and now Moving 2 drops her square in the center of Disney+’s biggest Korean franchise. That’s some leap in one year.

Why Her Casting In ‘Moving 2’ Makes Sense

Moving worked because it wasn’t just about cool powers and action, there was real heart and fear, especially around the teenagers trying to protect their families. Chae Won Bin showed off her emotional chops in Sold Out On You and handled intense, physical roles in My Lovely Boxer and The Witch: Part 2. She’s got the range, and that’s exactly what Moving needs.

Nobody’s saying exactly who she’ll play yet. Is she a new kid with powers? A government agent? Someone from the parents’ shadowy past? Disney+ is tight-lipped, and fans are already guessing. She’s young enough to fit in with the teen group or maybe take on a fresh operative role. Either way, she fits right in.

What To Expect From ‘Moving 2’

The new season picks up straight after Jeongwon High School. Everybody just wants peace, but that’s not happening. Old and new enemies show up, and danger’s right around the corner again. The main cast is back (Han Hyo Joo, Zo In Sung, Ryu Seung Ryong, Cha Tae Hyun, Lee Jung Ha, Go Youn Jung, Kim Do Hoon), and now we’re welcoming Chae Won Bin. No release date yet, but with filming underway since May, late 2026 or early 2027 makes sense.

Why All This IS A Big Deal?

Moving was Disney+’s most-watched Korean original, it broke records, won Best Drama at the Baeksang Arts Awards, and showed the world that K-dramas can handle huge superhero stories with real emotional depth. Season two is turning up the volume.

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