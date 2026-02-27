Somy Ali REFLECTS on Om Puri’s kindness during intense Chupp scenes: ‘He protected me with...'

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali took to social media to share her experience of shooting with legendary actor Om Puri in 1997 released film Chupp. Read on to know what she said.

Actress Somy Ali recently took to social media to share her experience of shooting for her film Chupp with the late actor Om Puri. She revealed that Om Puri was very sensitive towards her during the shooting of the film in 1997. The film was a murder mystery, which also showed the story of a woman struggling with domestic violence. Many of the scenes were emotional and difficult, depicting deep anguish. Somy said that, understanding the struggles in her personal life, Om Puri took special care of her during the shoot and made her feel safe.

What did Somy Ali say about Om Puri?

According to Somy Ali, whenever a violent or emotional scene was completed, and there was a cut sound, Om Puri would try to lighten the atmosphere. He would immediately make them laugh by cracking jokes so that they could come out of the heavy atmosphere. The actress wrote that she can never forget his behaviour. She said that she considers herself fortunate that she got an opportunity to work with such actors at a crucial phase of her career, who valued humanity along with acting. In her words: , "His remedy was to make me laugh by telling me amazing jokes the second we heard 'cut.' I feel honored to have worked with all three of the co-stars mentioned above."

What did Somy Ali say about her film journey?

Recalling her film journey, Somy said that as a child, she used to be influenced by watching big stars. She wrote, “I had a few boxes to check, work with mom's crushes Amit ji and Jeetu ji, when I was a child I wanted to grow and marry Kaka ji which I declared quite boldly to him in his lap at age 7 during a vacation to India. Sorry Amit ji, no disrespect whatsoever, I don't have to write about you mean to not only my father's country, India, but the universe." Somy said that from all these artists, she got to learn many important lessons of life and work, which are still with her today.

Elaborating on the experience of Chup, she said Om Puri was his lead actor in the film, while Jeetendra was her mentor. She also mentioned actor Avinash Wadhawan and described him as a very natural and humble artist. Somy recalled that Jeetendra would often explain life to her during the shoot. Om Puri was fond of cooking and used to prepare excellent dishes. Somi said that she used to take home recipes of many dishes from him, written in Roman English, as she could not read or write Hindi.

In the end, the actress wrote, "Thank you, Om ji as to this day I can make the best daal, biryani and my rotis don't like global maps because of you. They are good human beings as was Om ji and I miss them all tremendously. Thank you to each of them for teaching me a little something about some things a woman must know and understand. I owe you all a great deal for my accomplishments today."

