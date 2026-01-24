Style icon of the day: Sonam Bajwa turns heads in a stunning Anarkali, proves less is more with her minimal makeup and accessories

BollywoodLife has started Style icon of the day, a new series to celebrate the day's most stylish celebrities and break down exactly what makes their look so iconic.

Sonam Bajwa hasn't just been winning hearts with her acting prowess, but also making heads turn with her impeccable style. Whether it is her red-carpet appearances or on-screen looks, Sonam is proving that she has got a perfect balance of glamour and talent. During her recent outing, too, Sonam made sure she sported a look that feels timeless yet fresh. The popular star was recently seen at the special screening of Border 2, and turned heads as she appeared for photos, looking gorgeous in a white Anarkali that was pure elegance.

Sonam Bajwa's VIRAL look decoded

Sonam Bajwa made sure all eyes were on her when she arrived for the special screening of Border 2. Her flowy silhouette and delicate detailing made the popular actor look effortlessly graceful. She kept her accessories minimal and her makeup soft. Sonam carried the look with signature poise and charm that made everyone stop and take notice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

Sonam Bajwa on working with Diljit Dosanjh

After making her Bollywood debut with Housefull 5, Sonam Bajwa was seen in the film Border 2. In this film, is cast opposite Diljit Dosanjh once again. The two have previously collaborated on several hit Punjabi films including Punjab 1984, Sardar Ji, Super Singh, and Honsla Rakh.

While recalling about her experience of working with Diljit in a major Hindi film for the first time, Sonam said that it was quite emotional and memorable one for her. She said, “I have always enjoyed working with Diljit. We have done films like Punjab 1984, which was emotionally intense, as well as a few romantic comedies and lighter films together. This time, it felt nostalgic because Anurag Singh, who is directing Border 2, had also directed Punjab 1984. That was my first collaboration with both of them, and it was only my second film at the time. Reuniting brought back memories from the early days of my career. When I look back, I feel happy about the journey we have all shared since then. Diljit is one of my favourite artistes to work with, and I am glad we had the opportunity to collaborate again.”

