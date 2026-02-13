ENG हिन्दी
Published: February 13, 2026 6:32 PM IST

Sonam Pandit Viral Video: Social media influencer trending ahead of Maha Shivratri 2026, who is she?

Sonam Pandit Viral Video: Sonam Pandit, a social media influencer, gained fame after her Shivratri video went viral. The actress from Mumbai and digital creator caused a sensation on the internet when her most recent devotional reel about the Maha Shivratri celebration enthralled viewers. This Instagram video with the tagline "Without Shiva, Shakti is incomplete; without Shakti, Shiva is zero" received a lot of attention because of its cinematic quality.

Sonam Pandit looks adorable in...

Sonam Pandit is dressed in a white traditional saree, with temple aesthetics and a spiritual basis woven in. She finished her outfit by putting a Rudraksha mala around her neck and hand. She is seen doing rituals with flowers in her tresses.

Who is Sonam Pandit?

Sonam Pandit initially became well-known as a TV actor, according to Filmibeat, thanks to her roles in the crime series "Savdhaan India" and the daily soap opera "Mere Sai." She founded her own beauty business and is a trained makeup artist with about 34.2k YouTube subscribers.

Her LinkedIn profile states that she graduated from Delhi University in 2018 with a graduate degree in fashion modeling. For the past six years, she has been a self-employed makeup artist.

He profile description states, “Worked with the models and created looks that go with the brand image. Completed Multiple Freelancing projects as Pre Wedding and Bridals. Attended Multiple Events as a Professional Artist.”

