Sonu Mishra QUITS Kala Hiran, says makers wanted him to speak negatively about Salman Khan: ‘Against my ethics’

Read further to know why actor Sonu Mishra has withdrawn from the controversial film Kala Hiran, and all about his claims on the makers intentions and how they want to portray Salman Khan negatively.

Sonu Mishra QUITS Kala Hiran, says makers wanted him to speak negatively about Salman Khan: ‘Against my ethics’

The storm around the film, Kala Hiran just hasn’t settled. Produced by Amit Jani, Kala Hiran is reportedly inspired by Salman Khan’s infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case, and the buzz started the moment Salman asked the Delhi High Court to stop its release. Now, another twist: actor Sonu Mishra says he’s quit the film, claiming the makers were set on showing Salman in a bad light and even pushing him to speak against the superstar in public.

‘I Was Supposed To Play Salman Khan’

Talking to reporters on Monday, Sonu Mishra said he was hired to play the main part, a character unmistakably modeled after Salman Khan himself. “I was so excited. I was supposed to play Salman Khan. The shoot started, and everything seemed fine at first,” he recalled. But it didn’t take long for him to realize things weren’t what he’d expected. He said the film’s approach and the atmosphere on set began bothering him. “When the intent is negative, I just don’t want to be a part of that,” Mishra said. “They have their own view, fine. But I don’t want to participate in a story that only tears down Salman Khan, pushing a one-sided story.”

No Agreement, No Clarity

Apparently, Mishra started sensing trouble just two days in. He said he hadn’t signed any formal agreement and asked for a script and contract. “We shot for two days, and I wanted to see the agreement and the script. They were really only interested in a lopsided narrative. I think they figured out pretty quick I wasn’t going to just go along with them.” Then came the moment that made him walk away for good. “They eventually shared more with me,” Mishra said. “Turns out, I was supposed to speak out against Salman in interviews too. That crosses a line for me.” So, Mishra exited, not waiting around to see how far things would go.

Salman Khan’s Legal Action

Salman Khan has already taken the official route. He’s gone to the Delhi High Court, asking them to stop the film’s release, he says it twists the facts and hurts his reputation. The court responded by sending notices to the filmmaker on June 12, 2026, demanding a reply. The next court date is June 19. Even with all this happening, the filmmakers released a teaser for Kala Hiran last week, though they haven’t announced when they’ll actually release it.

Producer’s Defense

Producer Amit Jani, for his part, insists the film doesn’t attack Salman. After Salman’s legal notice, Jani told the press, “We’re not showing Salman Khan in a negative way. The story is based on public records and real events.” But with Mishra now publicly saying the opposite, questions about the film’s intentions are piling up.

What’s the 1998 Blackbuck Case?

Kala Hiran takes inspiration from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case during the shooting of Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan. Salman was accused of hunting two blackbucks, a protected animal in India. He was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to five years in jail, but got bail; the legal battle is still going. Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, and Sonali Bendre were also involved as co-accused but were acquitted. Because the case is still open and sensitive, any film using this story was bound to face questions. Salman’s legal team argues that releasing a dramatized version before the final verdict could turn public opinion against him.

Why Sonu Mishra’s Exit Matters

An actor walking out isn’t just a headline, it’s a statement. Mishra’s decision turns the debate from just a legal tug-of-war into something bigger: How should films handle real people’s stories, especially if those people don’t sign off? Mishra claims the makers didn’t just want his performance. They allegedly wanted him to slam Salman in the media too, a move that starts to look less like filmmaking and more like attack. If that’s true, the line between biopic and smear campaign has already blurred. And that’s exactly what Salman’s lawyers are fighting.

What Next For Kala Hiran?

So now everyone’s waiting for June 19, when the Delhi High Court hears the case again. The filmmakers have to state their side. Until then, there’s a teaser, a lot of buzz, and no clear idea whether the film will ever see the light of day. Sonu Mishra is done with Kala Hiran. It’s up to the makers to decide whether they’ll recast or rewrite the story after all this heat. Either way, Kala Hiran is already one of 2026’s most talked-about projects, not for what’s on screen, but for all the drama swirling around it. And with their lead actor quitting over “ethics,” that battle between creative freedom and reputation is only getting louder.

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