Sonu Nigam faces BACKLASH online after refusing to comment on CJP protest, netizens react 'Shameless face of cowardice'

Sonu Nigam faces online backlash after declining to comment on the NEET protests during a media interaction. His viral response has divided the internet, while several celebrities continue to support the students.

As protests over the alleged NEET paper leak continue across the country, singer Sonu Nigam has found himself at the centre of an online debate after choosing not to comment on the issue during a recent interaction with the media. When reporters tried to get him to explain his thoughts on the ongoing student protests, Sonu avoided it politely, saying he wasn’t there to speak on the subject or anything. Then, as the questions went on and on, he looked a bit uncomfortable, and said, "Abhi ho gaya, bas", almost like a clear hint that he really didn’t want to carry on the talk.

The exact location of the interaction has not been confirmed.

Another SHAMELESS FACE OF COWARDICE - @SonuNigamSingh Mr Nigam ये वही बच्चे हैं जो आपके गाने हिट बनाते हैं ।

दुबई में रहने से शायद आपको इनकी पीड़ा का एहसास नहीं हो रहा होगा मगर मुझे ज़्यादा यक़ीन है के डुबाईवालों को आपसे ज़्यादा इनका दर्द समझ आ रहा होगा।

शर्म आनी चाहिए आपको… pic.twitter.com/a96l72kD9Y — Pragnya Gupta (@GuptaPragnya) July 23, 2026

Internet reacts to Sonu Nigam’s silence

The video quickly went viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions. Some users criticised the singer for not speaking up on an issue that has received support from several celebrities.

One user wrote on X, "Shameful. Being talented doesn't automatically make someone a good human being."

Others, however, defended Sonu, arguing that public figures are often cautious while commenting on politically sensitive matters.

One social media user wrote, "You can't really blame him. He has faced controversies before, and perhaps he doesn't want to get dragged into another political debate. His livelihood is also at stake."

Another user expressed disappointment with celebrities in general, saying they often stay silent on important public issues instead of standing with students.

So far, Sonu Nigam has not issued any official statement on the protests through his social media accounts either.

Celebs extend support to students

While Sonu has chosen to remain silent, many celebrities have openly backed the students demanding action over the alleged examination irregularities. Actors Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Aditi Rao Hydari have shared messages supporting the protesters.

Earlier this week, Prakash Raj, Shabana Azmi and rapper Hanumankind also participated in the 'Chalo Sansad' march in New Delhi. The protest later witnessed police action, including a lathi-charge and the use of tear gas, prompting more members of the film fraternity to express solidarity with the students.

In Mumbai, actors Ayesha Khan, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and Shalini Pandey also joined demonstrations in support of the movement.

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