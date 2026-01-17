Sony Kaur's reaction to rumours linking her to singer Talwiinder amid Disha Patani speculation goes VIRAL: 'Intimacy is often...'

Model Sony Kaur recently shared her views on previously being in a relationship with Talwiinder Singh Sidhu. Here is what she said.

Actress Disha Patani and Singer Talwiinder Singh Sidhu have been making headlines for their dating rumours. The speculation started spreading after the duo was spotted together at Nupur Sanon’s wedding reception. Several pictures and videos from the gala night have been going viral on social media. Amid this, what caught the attention more was when netizens started claiming that the actor used to date model Sony Kaur. This happened after Sony’s cryptic post went viral on social media. However, now the model has finally broken her silence on the matter and shared her side of the story.

Sony Kaur on dating rumours with Talwiinder Singh Sidhu

In an Instagram post, Sony cleared her stance and said, “My post was not directed at anyone. It was a general reflection on today's culture, where intimacy is often treated casually rather than with respect. I do not know these individuals personally. I only ever had a brief, casual conversation in a social setting. Making this public is unethical and has resulted in unwanted attention, which I do not appreciate.”

The model continued, “I have worked as a model for over 15 years and value my professional reputation. I do not wish to have my name linked to anyone's past or present relationships. I do not seek publicity through controversy. Please stop associating my name with Talwiinder. I do not know him beyond that brief interaction.”

Sony Kaur’s viral post

Earlier, the model dropped a cryptic post, which read, “It’s not only HIV and STIs, people are also carrying curses and bad luck. Be careful who you sleep with.”

Are Talwiinder and Disha Patani dating?

Disha and Talwiinder’s dating rumours started surfacing after they were spotted together at Stebin Bin and Nupur Sanon’s wedding reception. At the event, Talwiinder were seen hiding his face with a black mask. The two are yet to share any statement about the speculations. Notably, the singer avoids showing his face to the camera. He is often spotted with a signature style skeleton mask. At Sanon’s reception, he maintained that about him. After the function, Mouni was seen escorting Talwiinder from the venue, while Disha Patani was seen moving out separately.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle. The movie also features Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon and Bobby Deol in key roles. The movie has been directed by Ahmed Khan. It is slated to be released in theatres, this year.

