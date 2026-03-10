Soon-to-be dad Randeep Hooda shares a sneak peek from hospital ahead of wife Lin Laishram's delivery: 'Can't wait'

While waiting for the birth of his first child with wife Lin Laishram, actor Randeep Hooda posted a glimpse from the hospital. He posted a picture outside the delivery room with a frame that said, "Stay calm and be a dad," and a "Can't Wait" sticker.

Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife, Lin Laishram, are about to have their first child. The couple announced their pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary, November 29, 2025. Randeep sent a new update ahead of the baby's delivery, stating that Lin had been admitted to the hospital. The eager soon-to-be father voiced his joy as they awaited the arrival of his child.

Randeep posted a picture of himself waiting outside the delivery chamber on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning, March 10. He put a "Can't Wait" sticker to express his delight, and a frame outside the room said, "Stay calm and be a dad." The actor also used Ritviz's Sage for the background music.

The internet went crazy after Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram's prenatal photo session went viral. The couple, who are about to receive their first child, posted these lovely pictures on Instagram, and we have to admit that they perfectly express their happiness as soon-to-be parents.

Hearts are melted by Randeep and Lin's passionate encounter in the first photo. With their hands on the actress's growing baby bump, the two can be seen smiling.

The actor is seen tenderly gazing at his ladylove while placing his hands on her shoulders in the adorable picture that follows. Isn't that the true appearance of love?

In the follow-up photo, Randeep appears to be a pleased husband with his eyes closed, totally engrossed in the moment, and hugging his wife Lin close. The final frame? The actor is thrilled with happiness as he caresses Lin's growing baby belly in the cutest moment.

Darshan Kumaar, Lin's co-star in Mary Kom, and designer Anaita Shroff Adajania also left comments with black love emojis.

