South Korean actress Shin Hyun-Bin's red carpet fall during 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards goes VIRAL, fans react 'She looks elegant'

Read further to know how Shin Hyun-Bin's red carpet trip became everyone's favorite baeksang memory.

South Korean actress Shin Hyun-Bin's red carpet fall during 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards goes VIRAL, fans react 'She looks elegant'

The 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards on Friday night had its share of glamorous wins and star moments. But honestly, what everyone kept talking about wasn’t an award or a speech, it was a quick fall outside. Picture this: Shin Hyun-Bin steps onto the red carpet in this dreamy purple gown. The crowd’s watching, cameras everywhere. Then her heel gets caught in the dress, and down she goes. For a second, you could hear a pin drop. Then she just breaks into a big laugh.

Instead of getting flustered or brushing it off too fast, she stayed sitting there, covered her mouth, and started chuckling at herself. People nearby jumped in to cheer her up. Someone shouted, “It’s elegant to fall down!” Another person tossed out, “You’re so cute when you smile!” And honestly, the internet agreed. All kinds of clips popped up on social media, and fans rushed to call it 'adorable' and 'classic Shin Hyun-Bin.'

shin hyunbeen fell down but she handled it so perfectly ? pic.twitter.com/LfZcEcQv8f — ْ (@pourlesjolies) May 8, 2026

And she didn’t miss a beat after that. She got up, fixed her dress, and strolled over to pose for the cameras, full-on grace mode, waving and smiling like it was all planned. That’s not something you can fake. One second she’s on the ground, the next she’s totally in control.

Why did everyone love it?

Award shows are usually stiff: perfect dresses, perfect posture, not even a frizz out of place. Shin Hyun-Bin’s little mishap broke that spell. It was funny, sweet, completely real and she owned it. Out of all the trophies handed out, her smile probably won the most hearts. Sure, Shin Hyun-Bin’s moment got everyone talking, but the night was packed with well-deserved wins too.

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