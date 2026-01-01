Spirit First Look Out: Prabhas' gritty transformation raises curiosity, stuns with bruised avatar; Triptiii Dimri impresses with…; fans call it…

With the new year, Sandeep Reddy Vanga gave fans a special gift. The first poster of his upcoming film Spirit was released, featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri.

As the new year began, film director Sandeep Reddy Vanga gave fans a special gift. The first poster of his upcoming film, Spirit, was released at midnight. In the poster, superstar Prabhas and actress Triptii Dimri appeared in a completely new and intense avatar. As the clock struck midnight, marking the entry of the New Year, the makers shared the poster on social media, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement.

Sandeep Reddy's Spirit's first look out

The timing of the Spirit poster release is reminiscent of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's previous film, Animal, which was also announced on New Year's Eve. Along with the poster, the makers captioned it, “Let’s welcome the New Year with the first poster high on #Spirit.” This single line intensified the buzz surrounding the film. The poster clearly suggests that the film will tell a dark, intense, and emotional story.

All about Prabhas' look in Spirit

In the poster, Prabhas is seen with long hair, a thick beard, and a mustache. He is nude to the waist and shows his back to the lens. The marks of the injuries, the bandages, and the wounds are openly displayed on his skin, suggesting the character's brutally and wickedly lived life. He is dressed in baggy white trousers, a cigarette is burning in his mouth, and he is grasping a glass of spirit. His appearance is rather rugged and strong.

All about Triptii Dimri’s look in Spirit

Standing next to Prabhas is Triptii Dimri, wearing a simple, light-colored saree. She is seen lighting Prabhas's cigarette with a calm and serious expression. This moment between the two speaks volumes without any dialogue. The background of the poster appears to be a room, where the light coming from the window and the distant view of the city add to the mysterious atmosphere.

Netizens' reaction to Prabhas’ Spirit

Along with the poster, the makers wrote, “You loved what existed before. Now fall in love with what you never knew existed.” Fans reacted enthusiastically on social media. Some called it the "best gift for fans," while others wrote, "“The King is bleeding, but the swagger is untouched. This look is absolute carnage. If this is just the poster, the teaser is going to melt servers. #Spirit is going to be a monster.” Many believe that if the poster is so powerful, the teaser and the film will be even more amazing.

All about Spirit

Besides Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana, and Prakash Raj will also be seen in important roles in the film Spirit. According to reports, Prabhas will play a police officer in the film, and Triptii will play his girlfriend. The film is written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is scheduled for release in 2026 and is planned to be released in several Indian and foreign languages, including Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

