Spirit: Who is the mystery girl with Vivek Oberoi in latest poster? Here’s what we know

The first look of Vivek Oberoi from the film Spirit was released recently. In the poster, he is seen with a cigar, holding a sword, and with intense eyes. The makers captioned it, "Power || Intensity || Swag — Presenting Vivek Oberoi’s 1st LOOK from #Spirit #OneBadHabit @vivekoberoi." It shows the strength and style of his character. Fans has been praising Vivek’s new look. One user wrote, "Girl, Vivek Oberoi’s Spirit first look is pure fire! ?? Mustache + cigar + maroon robe = lethal villain swag ?✨ Prabhas towering behind like a beast ?? Triptii with the sword? Queen! ?." Another user commented, "The storm is loading… ?️?#Prabhas × #SandeepReddyVanga joining forces for #SPIRIT is not a film — it’s a cinematic WAR incoming!" Many fans got to see Vivek Oberoi's new look in the poster, but the most attention went to the mysterious girl who was seen next to him.

Watch the poster here:

Who is Aishwarya Desai in the Spirit poster?

Aishwarya Desai is none other than Aishwarya Desai. Aishwarya Desai is an Indian-American model and actress who is slowly making her mark in the film industry. Aishwarya began her career as a model before she entered the film industry and started her acting career. She has worked in the Bollywood film Gully Boy and also made a mark with the short film Rat in the Kitchen. Aishwarya uses social media platforms to share content about beauty and her lifestyle.

What is the role of Aishwarya Desai in Spirit?

Aishwarya Desai is expected to play a pivotal role in Spirit. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Prabhas in the lead role. Triptii Dimri will be seen in the female lead, while Prakash Raj is also playing an important role in the film. With new faces and a strong cast, Spirit has already become a much-awaited film for the audience.

Spirit first look

The first look of Spirit was released on Prabhas' birthday, October 23. He also shared the film's teaser. He wrote, "This is our #Spirit. And this is his #OneBadHabit. ? #Prabhas #HappyBirthdayPrabhas." The film also stars Prabhas, Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana, and Tripti Dimri. The film will be released in theaters on March 5, 2027.

Watch here:

Spirit Controversy

Earlier, Deepika Padukone was to play the lead role in the film along with Prabhas. However, due to some differences, the actress walked out, and Triptii Dimri replaced Deepika in the role.

