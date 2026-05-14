Splitsvilla 16 Finale: Is the winner REVEAL moving to Sunday?

Read further to know why rumors say editing delays could push the big announcement, but MTV hasn't confirmed anything yet.

Splitsvilla 16 Finale: Is the winner REVEAL moving to sunday?

Splitsvilla 16 was supposed to close out this weekend. MTV India and Jio Hotstar set the finale for May 15 and 16, Friday and Saturday, at 7 PM, usual routine: tasks on Friday, winner on Saturday but nothing stirs fans like a good rumor. On Reddit, one user claimed the winner reveal could slip into Sunday. They said they heard it straight from someone in the editing team.

Turns out, the finale shoot lasted 12 hours, and reportedly, only about 90% of the footage is edited. According to the post, with so much recorded, plenty had to be chopped. This is supposedly why MTV is thinking about stretching the winner announcement, so, drama and tasks Friday, drama overload Saturday, and maybe the real winner reveal on Sunday. Saturday’s episode could go on for two hours and focus on the final three contestants.

What's MTV’s Call?

For now, though, it’s all talk online. Neither MTV nor Jio Hotstar has mentioned any delays. Officially, the winner gets revealed on Saturday, May 16.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV Splitsvilla (@mtvsplitsvilla)

Finale Drama: What’s Coming Up

Regardless of when they drop the name, the finale’s packed with tension. Yogesh is expected to finally clear the air about Ruru’s “planned” entry into the show. His admission could totally shift how fans view their journey.

What's The Other Big Showdown?

Akanksha facing off against Sandy, Suzanne, and Asmita. Old battles and secret alliances are bound to surface, so get ready for yelling, tears, and probably some wild surprises before the winners celebrate. So, will Saturday be the night, or is Sunday the real deal? Right now, keep your plans for Saturday, May 16, at 7 PM. Unless MTV changes their mind, that’s when you’ll find out.

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