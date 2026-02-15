Sri Lanka lures Indian filmmakers and actors, emerges as South Asia’s new 'City of Dreams'

Sri Lanka is South Asia's new 'City of Dreams'. It offers world-class luxury developments, gorgeous filming locations, and best entertainment infrastructure, and attracts not just tourists, but also Indian filmmakers and stars in growing numbers.

In the last few years, Sri Lanka has emerged a favorite destination for Bollywood filmmakers. To be honest, it isn’t hard to understand why. Reason? For this is a place where a film crew can easily shoot a beach track, film romantic sequences against the dreamy hill station - all without travelling to any other international destination. While Sri Lanka offers to the visitors an interesting mix of gorgeous beaches, tea plantations, waterfalls and dense forests, its budget-friendly aspect has also played a key role in making it a hit with Indian filmmakers. Peddi, Parasakthi, Kingdom and Mirai: Super Yodha are some of the recent films that were shot at different places in Sri Lanka, and goes on to prove that India’s neighbouring nation isn’t just a backdrop, but a go-to destination for Bollywood magic.

In addition to Sri Lanka’s ‘international-looking’ scenes, the launch of City of Dreams in 2025 too marked a crucial turning point for Colombo. And the fact that it was launched by none other than Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, it managed to grab everyone’s attention the world over. With Hrithik headlining the launch, Sri Lanka was instantly connected to the wider Indian showbiz industry. His presence played a key role in positioning Colombo as a luxury entertainment hub and sent out a strong signal to directors, event organisers and high-end travelers. City of Dreams too elevated the scale of entertainment in Sri Lanka. City of Dreams Sri Lanka is the region’s first fully integrated resort, which offered an ecosystem of experiences under one roof. This includes - two landmark hotels including Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams and NUWA at City of Dreams.

