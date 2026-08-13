Sridevi Birth Anniversary: When Kangana Ranaut called herself the only actress to pull off comedy after Hawa Hawai actress

Sridevi birth anniversary: On her birth anniversary, revisit Kangana Ranaut's 2021 claim that she was the only actress after Sridevi to master comedy.

Kangana Ranaut is undeniably a versatile performer. Her ease at portraying people has frequently made news. Her character in the film Tanu Weds Manu has a large fan following. But did you know Kangana Ranaut previously stated that she was the only actress, after Sridevi, to succeed in the comedy genre?

Kangana Ranaut sent a message regarding the influence Tanu Weds Manu had on her career in 2021, when the film turned ten years old.

When Kangana said after Sridevi she was the only one who can pull comedy

"I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry in to mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary SriDevi ji to do comedy #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu," she said in her social media post.

Kangana Ranaut also spoke about how the director Anand L Rai and the scriptwriter Himanshu Sharma made her career. "Thanks to @aanandlrai and our writer Himanshu Sharma for this franchise. When they came to me as struggling makers I thought I can make their careers but instead they made my career, one can never tell which film will work and which won’t, all destiny, glad my destiny has you," she said in the note.

Sridevi birth anniversary

Today marks the birth anniversary of Sridevi, widely regarded as Bollywood’s first female superstar. With a career spanning decades, she appeared in around 300 films across Hindi and South Indian cinema.

Whenever the greatest actresses in the history of Indian cinema are discussed, Sridevi’s name remains impossible to overlook. She stepped in front of the camera as a child and went on to build a remarkable career, leaving an enduring mark on Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi cinema. Her versatility, screen presence and dedication to her craft made her one of the most celebrated actresses of her generation.

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