Srinivasa Mangapuram song goes VIRAL: Gunde Pelipothondhe brings Bharatnatyam back to its roots

Rasha Thadani made her Telugu debut with Srinivasa Mangapuram alongside Jayakrishna Ghattamaneni, releasing next month, Read further to know how everyone's loving her dance moves.

Srinivasa Mangapuram song goes VIRAL: Gunde Pelipothondhe brings Bharatnatyam back to its roots

Rasha Thadani's Telugu debut in Srinivasa Mangapuram is making waves and it’s not your usual newcomer hype. This isn’t just another actress doing a classical fusion for two seconds. With Gunde Pelipothondhe, Rasha’s put in real work. She danced barefoot. Not because it looks good, but because that’s how Bharatnatyam is supposed to be done: feet on the floor, grounded in tradition. Plenty of actors bring in Bharatnatyam with a twist. Rasha took the hard route. She wasn’t just pretending to be a dancer. She actually let the dance lead intsead. Honestly, that’s a difference you can feel.

The song itself is soft, unpretentious, not trying to blow you away. The choreography is understated, the lyrics flow smoothly, and Rasha doesn’t oversell anything. She lets the music and the dance breathe. That’s why people are connecting with it. You scroll through social media, and there are all these reels, fans trying the steps.

Srinivasa Mangapuram: A Debut

It says something about her debut film too. Srinivasa Mangapuram stars Rasha with Jayakrishna Ghattamaneni and it’s already creating buzz. Telugu audiences don’t accept generic dance numbers, if the song works, the film gets another shot. Gunde Pelipothondhe is sticking around because Rasha didn’t water anything down. She could’ve picked an easy way out with comfy shoes or camera tricks. She didn’t. She put in the hours, respected the form, and it shows.

What This Says About Rasha As A Performer

This is bigger than one song. It’s about how Rasha approaches the job. She knows when to hold back, when to honor the tradition instead of making it about herself. In Telugu cinema, fans notice when an actor actually learns the choreography instead of faking it. They noticed here. Fans aren’t just watching, either. After the video dropped, people started posting their own barefoot renditions at home, in hostels, even on rooftops. One comment popped up again and again: “We love how she kept tradition alive.” That says it all.

Release And What’s Next

With Srinivasa Mangapuram releasing soon, the anticipation’s real, mostly because of this song. People are curious to see what Rasha does next, to see if she brings the same dedication to the rest of the film. No one knows yet if she’ll pull off the whole thing, but she’s already shown one thing: she respects her art.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

