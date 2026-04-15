Stand-up comedian Anudeep Katikala ARRESTED for joking on Tollywood stars and fan culture

Anudeep Katikala arrested in Prayagraj after controversy over a stand-up clip on Tollywood fandoms, as backlash from supporters of Pawan Kalyan intensifies.

Stand-up comedian Anudeep Katikala of Hyderabad was apprehended by Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, while he was visiting his family, according to The News Minute report. Fans of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party head Pawan Kalyan have been abusing the comedian and threatening to physically harm him after he posted a video of his stand-up performance on Tollywood stars and fandom culture.

Three days have passed since Katikala was the subject of a First Information Report (FIR) at the Kakinada Police Station.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anudeep Katikala (@anudeepkatikala)

Anudeep was arrested from...

Anudeep was reportedly with his father on April 14 at approximately 7 p.m. when two Kakinada district police officers tracked his phone to a park in Prayagraj. Following a complaint from Jana Sena Party East Godavari Joint Secretary Bade Venkata Krishna, the comedian was arrested by the Kakinada I Town Police.

Comedian calls Ram Charan 'feminist', jokes about Pawan Kalyan

The comedian referred to Ram Charan as a "feminist" in the video since he doesn't feel shy about his wealthy wife, Upasana. He made a joke about Pawan Kalyan, saying that because none of his ex-wives had accused him of abuse, people should take a cue from him on divorce.

What are the charges against Anudeep?

Sections 356(2) (defamation), 353(2) (making statements containing false information, rumour, or alarming news with intent to promote enmity between different groups), and 79 (insulting a woman's modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as Section 67 (publishing obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act are the charges brought against Anudeep.

Despite the 30-year-old's public apologies, action was taken against him.

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