Stranger Things season 5: Jamie Campbell Bower’s recent video goes viral, it REVEALS...

Stranger Things is one of the most popular sci-fi show, which has a loyal fanbase since its first season. Created by the Duffer Brothers, the series is a blend of horror, drama, science fiction and much more. The show draws inspiration from Stephen King and Steven Spielberg. In the show, there is one character which stand out in the entire Stranger Things is Henry Creel, an ordinary boy who transforms into Vecna. He is the evil man behind the fictional town of Hawkins. He serves as the ruler of the town. The character is portrayed by Jamie Campbell Bower.

Vecna in Stranger Things

Venca is one of the fascinating characters in the show, which continues to terrify. By the end of season 4, volume 1, it is revealed that Vecna is none other than Eleven’s arch nemesis 001, aka Henry Creel, whom she banished to the upside down years ago. The role of 001 is frightening and shows how he has slowly taken over Eleven’s friends and attacking them one by one.

How Jamie Campbell Bower transformed into Vecna

Portraying the character of Vecna was a difficult task. Every shoot day began with 7 hour long makeup session, where artists were seen wearing prosthetics, silicone molds, veins, textures, and hand-painted details to create the evil’s look. Instead of relying on the computer generated images or visuals, makers decided to make it more real as possible. More than 90 per cent of the look was created physically. It is a surprising detail for many viewers, who assumed the look was fully CGI.

The creator upgraded his look in the fifth season of the show. The makers wanted Vecna to look more terrifying, intense, and powerful. Vecna’s body is now covered in more organic growth and spiky vines. Fans on social media has reacted to the transformation video. A user said, “I love the fact that Vecna has two different sized hands. Just like a clock.” Another wrote, “I 100% thought they used another actor to voice Vecna. Hearing Jamie talk in his voice while in the makeup chair genuinely gave me chills.” A comment read, “Jamie's performance is no doubt phenomenal, but knowing the fact that it took six+ hours everyday all just to turn him into Vecna and that Jamie didn't even say a word complaining about the costume and how challenging it is not only to play in it but simply move and do some basic stuff, just proves he is more than a 'great' actor. Props to him!” A comment read, “Hollywood in general should start using more of a mix between pratical effects and CGI really great job on how Vecna came out.”

