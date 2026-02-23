Style icon of the day: Alia Bhatt brings high-fashion drama in bespoke Gucci look

Alia Bhatt won several hearts with her impeccable look at BAFTA 2026. She is also being lauded for greeting the audience with 'Namaskar' and revealing that her daughter Raha is her biggest inspiration.

Awards season is in full swing, and the BAFTA 2026 marked the latest glamorous stop for the biggest names from the showbiz industry. Indian actor Alia Bhatt - who attended the awards ceremony as one of the presenters - made sure all eyes were on her when she arrived in style in a custom Gucci creation. Alia's silver sequined ensemble featured a high neckline and a sculpted, figure-hugging silhouette. And it sparkled brilliantly under the red carpet lights. Alia Bhatt - who was last seen in Jigra - finished the look by carrying a soft white fur stole.

Indian celebs hit the red carpet in style

The 79th British Academy Film Awards were held at the Royal Festival Hall in London and were attended by celebrities from around the world. From India, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar made their presence felt. These stars made a special mark with their style and confidence on the red carpet. Alia Bhatt was the showstopper at the event. Her confidence and style were the talk of the night.

Alia Bhatt calls daughter Raha her inspiration

In a red carpet interaction, Alia said working in front of the camera has been a blessing for her. She described her daughter Raha as her biggest inspiration and expressed deep gratitude towards her work. In her words, "I say this all the time, but I think I came out of my mother's womb on action. I feel most myself in front of the camera. Being in front of the camera is a blessing. I feel so grateful that I love my job so deeply. But I have to say that my true source of inspiration and magic right now is my daughter (Raha)."

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar at BAFTA 2026

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar also graced the red carpet together. Farhan looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo while Shibani wore a golden satin gown. The evening was special for Farhan as Boong, produced by his company Excel Entertainment, won the Best Children and Family Film category award. The film is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi.

