Style icon of the day: Bhumi Pednekar serves major fashion inspiration in bold black ensemble that’s impossible to look away from

In BollywoodLife's new series Style Icon of the Day, we put the spotlight on Bhumi Pednekar, who continues to set the fashion bar high with her confident choice.

Bhumi Pednekar knows how to make heads turn with her style statement. The actress who was recently seen attending the Under25 Summit At Campus sported a look that was all about effortless glam with a cool edge. A look at her photos is enough to understand her avatar isn't just clean and classy, but also comes with right amount of drama.

What did Bhumi Pednekar wear?

The actor ensured all eyes were on her when she arrived in this black ensemble featuring halter-neck top with gorgeous green botanical embroidery. The leafy design on the ensemble exudes a fresh, artsy vibe, while keeping the look super elegant.

The embroidered top was paired with a flowy black skirt that exuded a soft, dramatic touch. The skirt has volume, but it doesn’t make it appear bulky. Bhumi attends the Under 25 summit wearing @chorusworld Irene top, reportedly worth Rs 25,80,0 with Elara Skirt os Rs 27, 800.

Bhumi sports fuss-free look

Bhumi kept her styling neat and fuss-free. She donned a slick ponytail, which worked perfectly well with the halter neck, and ensured all eyes were fixed on the outfit. Makeup too looked fresh and natural. Accessories too were kept minimal, with Bhumi opting for small earrings.

All about Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar was born on 18 July 1989. She is a well-known actress of Hindi cinema, an environmental activist and a former casting assistant. Before entering films, he worked as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for about six years. She made her acting debut with the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015. She gained up to 23 kgs to play the role of a fat bride in the film, which earned her a lot of appreciation for her performance and she became the talk of the town overnight.

Bhumi Pednekar is known for choosing films that raise important issues related to society. He played strong and different characters in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh and Bala. He has won several awards for his acting, including a Filmfare Award. Bhumi is not just limited to glamour, but she likes to work in films related to women's issues, environment and social change, which has made her identity as a sensitive and feisty actress.

