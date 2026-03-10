Style icon of the day: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim rocks BOLD look at Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2026 show

K-pop singer and actor Jennie Kim grabbed everyone's attention when she arrived for Chanel's Fall 2026 show at the Grand Palais in Paris.

K-pop singer and actor Jennie Kim was recently seen at Chanel’s Fall 2026 show at the Grand Palais in Paris. Jennie won several hearts as she appeared wearing a bold open-knit cardigan and skirt set. The BLACKPINK star finished the look by carrying a red patent handbag and two-toned heels. She joined the likes of Margot Robbie and Oprah Winfrey for the star-studded event. With her recent look, Jennie clearly created one of the most talked-about and viral moment at Paris Fashion Week.

Also Read BTS vocalist V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK rapper Jennie Kim end their alleged relationship ahead of his military enlistment?

How did Jennie create BOLD couture moment?

Singer Jennie made sure all eyes were on her when she stepped out in a coordinated Chanel knit set. Her ensemble featured a cardigan and matching skirt which was made in an open-knit design. The textured outfit grabbed everyone's attention, courtesy dark green beaded embellishments and three-dimensional detailing. This was enough to make the classic silhouette dazzle.

Below the knit co-ords, Jennie wore a black bra and paired it with matching briefs. Her skirt was worn slightly low on the hips, and allowed the waistband of the briefs to get highlighted.

What have fans been saying about Jennie's new look?

Jennie's fans who always laud her fashion choice were quick to appreciate her new look. One comment rad, "Jennie looks absolutely stunning for Chanel at Paris Fashion Week, no cap". Next post read, "Jennie really proves why she’s that girl every single time". Another user posted, "She's so stunning and perfect for this". Next comment read, "So damn chic! @FrauHodl is this the summer look you’ve been hunting for?! Fabulous." However, there was a section of fashion lovers who weren't impressed with her fashion choice. One comment read, "She doesn't have the facial features, body type, and mannerisms to pull this off, looks tacky and cheap like a street walker". Next user asked, "Why is she limping?" Another post read, "Are they randomly making anyone a model because she's not of the required height and her walk is so annoyingly terrible".

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more