Style icon of the day: Farrhana Bhatt channels timeless Hollywood glamour in black off-shoulder ensemble

Farrhana Bhatt recently had a fashion moment, and to be honest, we loved it. Farrhana stepped out in a gorgeous black off-shoulder ensemble. One look at it is enough to understand that it was enough to take us back to classic Hollywood glamour. Yes, we are talking the style that never tries too hard but certainly steals the spotlight.

Take a look at Farrhana, and you'd know there’s something about a black off-shoulder avatar that hits different. And Farrhana nails it with ease. The silhouette frames her neckline, exudesa flawless old-school red-carpet vibe while still feeling very contemporary. Farrhana looks elegant, looks bold, and her outfit screams confidence. The outfit doesn't feature loud details. Its clean lines and perfect fit help us understand her style sense, which is just so pure.

All about Farrhana Bhatt

Kashmiri beauty Farhana Bhatt made headlines after she re-entered Bigg Boss 19. Farhana, who is known for her flamboyant and outspoken style, was one of the most dramatic contestants of this season. Fans on social media called her "TRP Queen" for her fights, drama and bold decisions on the show. Farhana was the first contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house, but later made a stunning comeback and became the runner-up of the show.

She made her acting debut in 2016 with the film Sunshine Music Tours & Travels. She starred opposite Sunny Kaushal in the film. Though the film didn't do well at the box office, it did earn her recognition. In 2018, he played the role of Jaspreet in Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu. With this film, he got more appreciation than before and his acting was noticed in the industry.

