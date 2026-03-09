Style icon of the day: Malaika Arora DAZZLES in white feather-hem mini dress

Malaika Arora is lauded for choosing looks that are a hit with fashion enthusiasts and fans alike. We tell you about her recent viral look.

Malaika Arora has often be been lauded for being the most impeccable and fashion-forward celebrities in the Indian showbiz industry. She is elegant and confident while pulling off even bold looks. If she is a favorite among fashion enthusiasts and designers that's because her fashion sense is an interesting mix of glamour, comfort, and trends. She can carry both high-glam and casual looks with utmost ease. For her recent appearance too, Malaika opted for a look that highlighted her tall frame.

Decoding Malaika Arora's look

Malaika Arora is known for experimenting with her looks. In the past, she has sported bold cuts, metallic fabrics, and silhouettes. Her recent sleek and glamorous look too made her stand out. When the actress stepped out in a chic white ensemble, she made sure all eyes were on her. As evident from viral videos, she opted for a fitted high-neck, long-sleeved white mini dress. The body-hugging outfit highlighted her toned frame. What really stood out was the feathered hemline. It made the appearance look more playful.

