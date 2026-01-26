Style icon of the day: Mouni Roy’s latest white look is sultry and seriously stunning

BollywoodLife's style icon of the day is none other than Mouni Roy, who has been making waves with her sizzling hot looks.

Mouni Roy knows how to make heads turn, and her latest appearance in a flowy white outfit is enough to know that she never misses a chance to serve a stunning look. Soft, elegant and with the right dose of glamour, Mouni's white ensemble is impossible to ignore and has left her fans swooning.

Mouni Roy turns a white look into a full-blown fashion moment

What is so special about Mouni's look, you may ask. It is the breezy, flowy silhouette that offers an interesting blend of grace and style. White may look very simple, but Mouni makes it look so fresh and soothing, and her natural charm adds a bit of drama to the look.

Mouni's styling looks perfectly balanced

Mouni endures; she doesn't go over the top with her recent look and lets her outfit do all the talking. She finishes the look by opting for soft glam makeup, which enhances her features and keeps them aligned with the softness of her outfit. Mouni wears her hair in a relaxed style and ensures the look feels light and romantic.

Who is Mouni Roy?

Mouni Roy is an Indian film and television actress. She is best known for her role as Krishnatulsi in the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. After this, she gained popularity by playing powerful roles like Sati in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev and Shivanya in Nagin. Recently, Mouni Roy shared a very disturbing incident with her on social media, which shocked her fans and the industry.

Mouni Roy’s Karnal Harassment Incident

The incident took place in Haryana's Karnal. Mouni said that while she was walking towards the stage, some elderly men, whom she called grandfatherly uncles, forcibly posed for pictures with her and started putting their hands on her waist. Mouni objected to this, but despite this, her actions did not stop. Even after reaching the stage, the situation became worse. Two people sitting in front started making obscene gestures. In her words, “On stage is even a better story. Two uncles stood right in front, making lewd remarks, showing me lewd hand gestures, name-calling. I realised that and first politely gestured to them to not do it, to which they started throwing roses at me. It was then that mid-performance I walked towards the stage exit but immediately came back to finish my performance. They didn’t stop even after that, and no family or organisers moved them from up front."

Bollywood supports Mouni Roy

Upset with the act, Mouni angrily walked off the stage in the middle of the performance; however, she later came back and completed the show. She received tremendous support after a viral video showed her going into a rage and blowing kisses towards the rest of the audience. Many stars, including actress Bhumi Pednekar, praised her courage. Mouni also said that none of the organisers interfered during the event, which hurt her even more. In an Instagram story, she wrote that she feels humiliated and mentally hurt and wants strict action to be taken against this intolerable behaviour. He questioned what such people would do if the same thing happened to his daughters, and also expressed concern over the safety of newcomers.

