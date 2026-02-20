Style icon of the day: Mrunal Thakur’s dreamy lace look is the highlight of Do Deewane Seher Mein promotions

Mrunal Thakur is creating a new identity through her fashion. Her style combines both simplicity and modernity for women. She never fails to grab attention with her stylist looks.

Mrunal Thakur was in Mumbai this morning to promote her upcoming film Do Deewane Sheher Mein. Her look during this time was very simple and elegant. Mrunal has always been known for her balance of classic and modern fashion, and this time too, she caught everyone's attention with her style. This style proves once again that she is becoming a trusted style icon of Bollywood.

Mrunal Thakur inspired fashion

On this occasion, Mrunal wore a powder blue lace mini dress, which looked very beautiful and balanced. This dress had a special design of the collar and fine lace work of flowers, which made it more special. The fitting structure of the dress was strong, making its soft fabric look even better. This look seemed perfect for the day's promotional event.

To complete her look, Mrunal wore pearl drop earrings, adding a special charm with simplicity. She kept her hair in a half-up style, which made her face look clean and beautiful. The makeup was also light and natural, featuring soft blush, clean eyebrows, and light-hued lipstick.

Mrunal is becoming a new style inspiration

Mrunal Thakur is creating a new identity through her fashion. Her style combines both simplicity and modernity for women. Looking at her promotional looks, it is clear that she does not just wear fashion, but presents it like a story. During the film promotion, the actors have to constantly go to many places; in such a situation, a comfortable and good-looking look on the camera is necessary. This outfit of Mrunal met all these requirements. The pastel hue made her look light and fresh, which also matched the romantic ambience of her film.

All about Do Deewane Seher Mein

Mrunal Thakur is currently busy with her film’ Do Deewane Seher Mein’s promotion. The film was released on February 20. The film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role. On the first day of release, the film collected Rs 0.08 crore by 12 pm, according to Sacnilk. Do Deewane Seher Mein is a romantic drama film from Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions is generating tremendous buzz among audiences.

