Style icon of the day: Nia Sharma sets temperatures soaring in a body-hugging blue ensemble

When it comes to making bold fashion statements, Nia Sharma rarely misses - and her latest appearance is yet another reminder of why she continues to ace the style game. The actress recently stepped out in a stunning body-hugging blue ensemble that instantly grabbed attention and left fans impressed.
She is effortlessly glamorous and looks unapologetically confident. A look at her photos is enough to know how Nia has proved once again that she knows exactly how to turn heads.
Decoding Nia Sharma's look
Nia's vibrant blue co-ord set features a sleek, long-sleeved crop top, which is paired with a matching figure-flattering skirt. The silhouette accentuates her toned frame. The minimal yet impressive design allows the colour to do all the talking. Its fitted detailing adds a contemporary edge, striking the perfect balance between bold and classy.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates