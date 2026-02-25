ENG हिन्दी
Style icon of the day: Nia Sharma sets temperatures soaring in a body-hugging blue ensemble

Actress Nia Sharma has once again proved that she is fashionably different and confident. She has been winning hearts with her iconic style and fashion choices.

Published: February 25, 2026 2:45 PM IST

Nia Sharma

When it comes to making bold fashion statements, Nia Sharma rarely misses - and her latest appearance is yet another reminder of why she continues to ace the style game. The actress recently stepped out in a stunning body-hugging blue ensemble that instantly grabbed attention and left fans impressed.
She is effortlessly glamorous and looks unapologetically confident. A look at her photos is enough to know how Nia has proved once again that she knows exactly how to turn heads.

Decoding Nia Sharma's look

Nia's vibrant blue co-ord set features a sleek, long-sleeved crop top, which is paired with a matching figure-flattering skirt. The silhouette accentuates her toned frame. The minimal yet impressive design allows the colour to do all the talking. Its fitted detailing adds a contemporary edge, striking the perfect balance between bold and classy.

Watch the video here:

