Style icon of the day: Nia Sharma sets temperatures soaring in a body-hugging blue ensemble

Actress Nia Sharma has once again proved that she is fashionably different and confident. She has been winning hearts with her iconic style and fashion choices.

When it comes to making bold fashion statements, Nia Sharma rarely misses - and her latest appearance is yet another reminder of why she continues to ace the style game. The actress recently stepped out in a stunning body-hugging blue ensemble that instantly grabbed attention and left fans impressed.

She is effortlessly glamorous and looks unapologetically confident. A look at her photos is enough to know how Nia has proved once again that she knows exactly how to turn heads.

Decoding Nia Sharma's look

Nia's vibrant blue co-ord set features a sleek, long-sleeved crop top, which is paired with a matching figure-flattering skirt. The silhouette accentuates her toned frame. The minimal yet impressive design allows the colour to do all the talking. Its fitted detailing adds a contemporary edge, striking the perfect balance between bold and classy.

