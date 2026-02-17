Style icon of the day: Pratibha Ranta serves boss babe vibes in chic navy co-ord

From impeccable ensembles to structured power suits, Pratibha Ranta's wardrobe offers an interesting blend of sophistication and charm.

Pratibha Ranta - known for her acting chops - has quickly emerged as a refreshing style icon. Whether she is walking the red carpet or attending promotional events, Pratibha Ranta's fashion choices are about versatility and confidence. From impeccable ensembles to structured power suits, Pratibha's wardrobe offers an interesting blend of sophistication and charm. Her recent outing too showcases her ability to experiment with silhouettes, colors, and textures.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more