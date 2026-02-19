ENG हिन्दी
Style icon of the day: Priyanka Chopra elevates saree gown game with a thigh-high slit, her bag screams luxury

Priyanka Chopra has never been afraid of taking risks. Over the years, she has won hearts with not just her acting chops, but also her impeccable fashion choices.

By: Yashshvi Srivastava  |  Published: February 19, 2026 2:21 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra is a style icon for a reason. The global star has often redefined fashion and been lauded for her fearless experimentation. She hasn't just commanded attention with her iconic onscreen roles, but also for attending international events such as Met Gala in dramatic couture. What really sets her apart is not merely stylish outfits she wears at events, but also the attitude she brings to every look. In a nutshell, she is bold, self-assured, and happy for being unapologetically original. Her recent viral look too proves that she isn't scared of taking risks, and that her style lies in confidence, not conformity.

